Meet Kyren Lacy's girlfriend: Cydney Theard, and what she said at his funeral

Kyren Lacy's girlfriend, Cydney Theard, shared an emotional tribute following his tragic passing in April 2025. She spoke about their relationship and defended his honour amid his legal woes. During Lacy's funeral, Theard spoke through tears, describing him as "the most loving man I have ever known" and the "light in every dark room".

Kyren was the greatest blessing of my life. He was not only my boyfriend, but my best friend and protector. Thank you for loving, choosing and being mine. I will never stop reminding the world of the beautiful soul you were. I love you and will find you in every lifetime.

Kyren Lacy and Cydney Theard (L). The late athlete at the LSU indoor practice facility in 2024 (R).

Kyren Lacy was an American college football star who played as a wide receiver for the LSU Tigers and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns .

. He took his own life by firearm on 12 April 2025, two days before a hearing related to a 2024 case where he was accused of causing a car crash in which a man died.

on 12 April 2025, two days before a hearing related to a 2024 case where he was accused of causing a car crash in which a man died. Lacy and Theard had dated for about five years at the time of his passing.

at the time of his passing. She remembered him as "the man who carried me through the darkest days of my life".

Cydney Theard's profile summary

Full name Cydney Theard Birthplace Louisiana, USA Nationality American Education Lafayette High School Marital status Single Late partner Kyren Lacy Social media Instagram Facebook

Kyren Lacy's girlfriend referred to him as the "love of her life"

Six days after Kyren's passing, Cydney Theard took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their relationship, writing:

From the moment I met Lacy, my life changed forever. What we had was not just love, it was something sacred and rare. You knew me better than everyone and loved every part of me. Thank you for every hug, kiss, fun night drives and "I got you".

Cydney went on to narrate the time she found out about his passing and the void he left behind, stating:

My world stopped the night I got the phone call, miles away in a different state. I feel shattered and lost. I still reach for you at night and wait for your texts. There is a hollow space in my soul that you filled with your love and kindness. I would give anything to hold you one more time.

University of Louisiana alumna Cydney Theard.

A closer look at Cydney Theard's viral tribute

Kyren's funeral service was held on 26 April 2025 at Nicholls State University's David Stopher Gymnasium. In her speech, Theard remembered her boyfriend as "the person who made me laugh even when I did not think I could smile". She said:

Kyren loved with his entire heart. He was the strongest and most generous man I knew. He would sometimes sneak out late at night to bring me a Whataburger because he heard my stomach growling in my sleep. You will forever be in my heart, my love.

Cydney celebrated her late boyfriend's sporting career

During his college football career, Lacy had 163 receptions for 2,360 yards and had 28 touchdowns in 64 games. In the 2024 season, he was a second-team All-SEC receiver.

Kyren had officially declared his intentions to play professionally in December 2024, but passed away just weeks before the 2025 NFL Draft. During the funeral, Theard described her late partner as a "dedicated sportsman", saying:

Lacy did not just play football; he gave everything to it. It was not just a sport to him; it was his passion and purpose. I watched him pour his heart, strength, and time into the game with every snap, sprint and hit.

Cydney Theard (L). Kyren Lacy at the Tiger Stadium in 2024 (R).

Theard vowed to fight for Lacy's name, honour and legacy

On 12 January 2025, Kyren was arrested following an accusation of speeding and causing a head-on car crash that killed 78-year-old Herman Hall on 17 December 2024.

Although the sportsman was released on a $151,000 bail the same day, he was charged with reckless operation of a car, negligent homicide, and felony hit-and-run with death. On 12 April 2025, Lacy shot himself during a police pursuit following a family dispute. Cydney defended her late partner during his funeral, revealing:

To those who judged Lacy, I am sorry because you missed out on the depth of a rumoured who lived with intention. Although I lost him, I am comforted by the fact that he is now free and has the peace that this world could not offer him. From this moment on, I will fight for your legacy and will not rest until your story is told the right way.

Inside Cydney Theard's early life and education

While Cydney's exact birthdate and age are not publicly disclosed, she was born and raised in Lafayette, Louisiana. From 2017 to 2020, she attended Lafayette High School, where she was a cheerleader for all four years.

Kyren Lacy during a 2023 football match at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

During her senior year, Theard served as the co-captain and led the team to consecutive state championships. She has a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice and Psychology from the University of Louisiana. According to Cydney's LinkedIn, she is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Sports Studies at Tulane University.

FAQs

Kyren Lacy played for LSU from 2022 to 2024. Below are some frequently asked questions about the late sportsman.

How old was Kyren Lacy?

Lacy (24 at the time of death) was born on 27 December 2000 in Thibodaux, Louisiana, USA. Following his 2024 death, he was survived by his parents, Kenneth Lacy and Kandace Washington. Kyren had five siblings: Jayden, Liam, Kahji, Kerrion and Kyra.

Cydney Theard and her late boyfriend, Kyren Lacy.

What was Kyren Lacy's height?

Kyren stood 6 ft 2 in (188 cm) and weighed 213 lb (97 kg). He was recognised as a skilled player with a competitive edge.

Conclusion

Kyren Lacy's girlfriend, Cydney Theard, came into the public eye following her heartfelt tribute during his funeral in April 2025. She reminisced on their shared memories and referred to him as her "forever guardian angel".

