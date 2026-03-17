Who is Jennifer Garner's boyfriend, John Miller? Inside their quiet romance

John Miller, an American businessman, has been Jennifer Garner's boyfriend for over five years. The pair started dating in mid-2018 but split in early 2020. After separating for a year, they got back together in 2021 and have since "hit a stride as a couple". In July 2025, a source told People that Miller and Garner are doing "better than ever."

Those who know them say this is the most solid and connected they have ever been.

Jennifer Garner at The Beverly Hilton in 2026 (L). The actress at Barker Hangar in 2026 (R). Photo: Gilbert Flores, Michael Buckner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jennifer and John, who maintain a low-profile relationship , have only been spotted together on rare public dates, including a 2025 Save the Children charity event.

, have only been spotted together on rare public dates, including a 2025 Save the Children charity event. Their one-year separation was reportedly due to her not wanting to "commit fully" .

. Like Miller, who shares two kids with ex-wife Caroline Campbell , Garner is a parent of three children from a previous marriage.

, Garner is a parent of three children from a previous marriage. In 2020, John was included on Nation's Restaurant News' Power List.

John Miller's profile summary

Full name John C. Miller Year of birth 1978 Age 48 years old (2026) Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Education Stanford University Marital status In a relationship Partner Jennifer Garner Children 2 Profession Businessman, attorney

Meet Jennifer Garner's boyfriend, John Miller: Top facts about him

For years, Jennifer has intentionally kept her relationship with John out of the spotlight. According to US Weekly, a source once shared details about the pair's romance, revealing that "Jen brings out the best in John."

John gives Jennifer space when she needs it, but is always there for her when the chips are down, or she is in the mood for something spontaneous.

Actress Jennifer Garner at The West Hollywood EDITION in 2026. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Original

His company developed a burger-flipping robotic device

From 2004 to 2010, John was the vice president of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. He founded the investment company, Cali Group, whose portfolio includes Kitchen United, CaliBurger, Miso Robotics, and PopID, among others.

Under Miller's leadership, CaliBurger developed a robot named Flippy designed to prepare certain food. In 2017, John said of CaliBurger:

We think of ourselves as a tech company that sells cheeseburgers.

An author, he co-wrote The Handbook of Nanotechnology Business, Policy and Intellectual Property Law in 2004.

John and Jennifer first sparked dating rumours in 2018

In October 2018, an exclusive source hinted to People that Jennifer had a new beau, revealing:

Although Jen's divorce was just finalised, she has considered herself single for a long time. While she will always care about her ex-husband, it was time for her to move on. Dating is just a natural step.

One of Garner and Miller's first public appearances was in November 2018, when they attended a performance of Dear Evan Hansen in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Garner during the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala at the Pacific Design Centre in California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

The pair's relationship hit the rocks in 2020

Jennifer and John split in 2020. At the time, a source told Us Weekly:

He was ready for marriage, but she could not commit. They parted ways amicably.

However, the duo restarted their relationship in April 2021. A source confirmed the status of Miller and Garner's relationship during a February 2023 chat with People, saying:

They took a long break from dating, but Jen is very happy they are back together. They have a very special relationship.

Miller and Garner prefer an out-of-the-spotlight romance

In May 2022, a source told Us Weekly that Jennifer and John are "happier being a regular, under-the-radar couple."

She loves how little he cares for the limelight. You will never see them fixate on what events to attend together or ham it up for the cameras. It is not their style.

Another source told People in February 2023:

John and Jen have a lot of fun together. They often leave Los Angeles for weekend trips and enjoy dating out of the spotlight.

Miller is supportive of Garner's acting career. In April 2023, he attended the premiere of her Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me.

Hollywood star Jennifer Garner during WSJ's Future of Everything 2025 at The Glasshouse in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

John Miller was previously married and is a dad of two

Before his relationship with Jennifer, John was married to Caroline Campbell, a violinist who has performed with artists such as Sting and Andrea Bocelli.

The ex-pair exchanged vows in April 2005, but he filed for divorce in 2011. They reconciled in February 2012, then filed for divorce again in October 2014. Their divorce was finalised in November 2018, with both parties agreeing to joint legal custody of their son, Quest, and daughter, Violet.

On the other hand, Garner was married to Ben Affleck from 2005 to 2018. They share three kids: Seraphina Rose, Samuel and Violet Affleck. A credible source told People in July 2025:

John has embraced Jen's family life. He has been supportive and respectful of their dynamics with Ben and the kids.

FAQs

Although John Miller and Jennifer Garner rarely publicly speak about their relationship, they have been spotted together on several casual outings in Los Angeles and New York City. Here are some frequently asked questions about the couple:

Do Jennifer Garner and John Miller live together?

As of early 2026, Miller and Garner do not officially live together full-time. However, he has reportedly been staying at Garner's Brentwood residence part-time after losing his house in the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires.

Jennifer Garner at New York City's 92NY in 2025. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Did Ben Affleck regret leaving Jennifer Garner?

Ben has explicitly stated that divorcing Jennifer is his "biggest life regret" in several interviews. Nonetheless, he describes her as a "great co-parent."

Wrapping up

Businessman John Miller is reportedly Jennifer Garner's boyfriend. The duo has been in a "quietly enduring" relationship since 2018, having reconciled in 2021 after a brief split in 2020.

READ MORE: Who was James Westley Welch, the man who stole Raquel Welch's heart?

Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about Raquel Welch's first husband, James Welch. They met in high school when they were both 15 and were married for five years from 1959 to 1964.

James and Raquel welcomed two children, Damon Welch and Latanne Welch. The late actress wrote in her memoir, Beyond the Cleavage, that she regretted their divorce. Raquel died on February 15, 2023, at the age of 82.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News