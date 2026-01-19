Andrea Bocelli blind at 12: how Italy's tenor overcame vision loss to fame

Despite Andrea Bocelli's blindness, his voice stands out in global arenas, with his tenor conquering charts. Congenital glaucoma struck early, taking most of his vision before a soccer accident claimed his eyesight completely at 12.

Andrea Bocelli has been fully blind since he was 12 years old.

The Italian tenor was diagnosed with congenital glaucoma, which impaired his eyesight as a toddler.

as a toddler. A soccer accident caused a severe haemorrhage that took his entire eyesight.

that took his entire eyesight. Despite being blind at an early age , he has refused to let it be a defining part of him.

, he has refused to let it be a defining part of him. Bocelli is a father to three children, Amos, Matteo, and Virginia.

Andrea Bocelli's profile summary

Is Andrea Bocelli blind?

Andrea Bocelli is fully blind. He was diagnosed with congenital glaucoma from a tender age, which severely impaired his sight from infancy. Andrea underwent multiple surgeries but retained minimal vision initially.

However, a soccer accident at age 12 caused a brain haemorrhage that damaged his optic nerves irreparably, resulting in Andrea Bocelli's blindness. In his documentary, Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe, he recounts the incident that led to the loss of his eyesight. He revealed,

One day, playing [soccer], I was the goalkeeper. No idea why, as I had never been the goalie before. And I never would be goalie again. A ball hit me right in the face. From that blow, a hemorrhage.. and the rest is history.

A look at Andrea Bocelli's take on being blind

Andrea Bocelli views his blindness not as a defining limitation but as a part of his life's journey. During an interview, Bocelli talked of his blindness. He said,

The fact that I am blind is not what defines my life. People wonder if there is a relationship between my lack of sight and the way I sing. But there’s no connection.

About Andrea Bocelli's age and early life

Andrea Bocelli (aged 67 years old as of January 2026) was born on September 22, 1958, in Lajatico, Tuscany, Italy, to Alessandro and Edi Bocelli on their family farm near Pisa. He grew up selling farm machinery and making wine with his younger brother Alberto.

At an early age, he began taking piano lessons, later mastering the flute and saxophone, and singing at family gatherings and school. He attended boarding school for the visually impaired, and later earned a law degree from the University of Pisa. He worked as a court-appointed attorney before pursuing music.

Exploring the age difference between Bocelli and his wife

Andrea Bocelli's wife, Veronica Berti Bocelli (41 years old), was born in 1984, making her 25 years younger than Andrea. He has described the age gap as no big deal, stating that even his parents have an age gap. He said,

I think the 25-year age gap has made it easier, not harder. Big age gaps are a tradition in my family — my own father and mother have one.

The duo, who first met in 2002 when Andrea serenaded her with a special aria, dated for over a decade before exchanging their vows in 2014. The duo shares a daughter, Virginia, born in March 2012. Veronica works as Andrea's manager.

Bocelli was previously married to his high school sweetheart, Enrica Cenzatti, from 1992 to 2002. They welcomed two sons, Matteo and Amos Bocelli.

Andrea Bocelli's career

Andrea Bocelli, the blind singer, launched his career in 1992 after Zucchero, an Italian singer, discovered his tenor voice for Miserere, impressing Luciano Pavarotti. He won Sanremo's newcomers category in 1994 with his debut album Il mare calmo della sera.

His breakthrough hit, Con te partirò, topped the charts while its duet, Time to Say Goodbye, sold millions.​ Global stardom followed with Romanza (1997), cementing his blend of opera and pop. Andrea has since released over 17 studio albums. These include:

Duets

Believe

Si

Cinema

Passione

My Christmas

Incanto

Andrea Bocelli's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Italian tenor has a net worth estimated at $100 million. He derives his earnings from his impressive music career and is one of the most famous opera singers.

Trivia

Andrea's mother was reportedly advised to abort him as the doctors had predicted a possible disability.

Bocelli occasionally performs with his daughter, Virginia, including a performance on the BBC One programme Strictly Come Dancing .

. Andrea Bocelli's eyes close while singing, probably as a natural expression of deep immersion in the music.

Final word

"Was Andrea Bocelli blind at 12?" is one of the frequently asked questions about the award-winning singer. The Italian tenor singer lost his eyesight at a tender age and has since embraced his disability and made a legacy in the music industry.

