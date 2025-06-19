All about Austen Kroll: height, age, and story of the Southern Charm star

Austen Kroll's height is often a standout feature that fans of Southern Charm can not help but notice. Towering at an impressive 6 feet 5 inches, Austen rose to prominence when he featured on the 4th season of Southern Charm. He has since forged a career as a reality TV star, entrepreneur, and podcaster.

Austen stands at an impressive 6 feet 5 inches .

. Kroll has ventured into multiple ventures, including entrepreneurship, reality TV, and podcasting.

He grew up in Charleston, North Carolina, along with his younger sister, Katie, and older sister Kyle, who died after falling over a cliff.

He is currently in a long-distance relationship with Audrey Patt, whom he met in 2023.

Austen Kroll's profile summary

Full name Austen Kroll Gender Male Date of birth June 16, 1987 Age 38 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Washington, D.C., United States Current residence Charleston, North Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 6 feet 5 inches Weight 75 kg (approx) Father Tom Kroll Mother Wendy Kroll Siblings Kyle and Katie Kroll Relationship status Dating Husband Audrey Patt Education University of Alabama Profession Entrepreneur, podcaster, and reality TV star Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram

A look at Austen Kroll's height and weight

Austen Kroll is 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 75 kilograms. He candidly spoke about his height being one of the reasons he purchased his North Carolina home. Kroll said,

This was the very first house that I saw and I knew that I wanted it because when I walked in, the ceilings are 10 feet [high]. And I don't know if you've heard, but I'm a particularly large gentleman.

A look at Austen from the Southern Charm's age and early life

Austen Kroll, 38 years old as of 2025, was born on June 16, 1987, in Washington, D.C., United States. His parents are Tom and Wendy Kroll. He grew up alongside his small sister Katie Kroll, who is currently in college.

However, he had an older sister named Kyle Kroll. Austen Kroll's sister tragically passed on in 1994, aged nine, after falling over 200 feet while hiking with her family at Chimney Rock State Park. He has since opened up about the grief of losing his sister on the Southern Charm show.

Where does Austen Kroll live now?

Austen Kroll resides in Charleston, South Carolina. He moved there in June 2021 after purchasing the 4-bedroom house. He has since invested in renovating the house, tweaking it to his taste.

Austen Kroll's girlfriend and relationship history

Austen Kroll is currently in a long-distance relationship with Audrey Patt, as she lives in Charlotte while he is in Charleston. The duo first met in 2023 at a restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she is an account executive for a staffing and recruiting company. Patt attained a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from East Carolina University.

Talking about their arrangement, he said he is content with it as he is taking things slowly. Austen said,

Where do I see it going? I mean, look — there is no pressure whatsoever, and I'm not putting pressure on this of, like, when are you gonna move here or what are we gonna do? At the moment, it is just working the way that it should work.

Are Austen Kroll and Chelsea still friends?

Austen Kroll and Chelsea Meissner, formerly cast members of Southern Charm, are still friends. After calling off their relationship in 2017, the duo has remained good friends.

Explore Austen Kroll's job and entrepreneurship

Austen Kroll is a television personality, entrepreneur, and podcast co-host. He is best known for his role on Bravo's reality series Southern Charm, which he debuted on the fourth season.

Kroll was also a leading cast member on Bravo's Winter House for its first two seasons between 2021 and 2023. He also co-hosts Pillows and Beer alongside Southern Charm co-star Craig Conover.

In 2019, Austen founded Kings Calling Brewing Company, a brewing company that helped him craft Trop Hop Beers. Additionally, Kroll and Conover are partners in two restaurants, Carriage House in New York and By the Way in Charleston.

Is Austen from Southern Charm rich?

Austen Kroll from Southern Charm is considerably wealthy. According to Just Jared, Austen Kroll's net worth is estimated at $1 million.

His wealth primarily stems from his television career and entrepreneurship. He owns a beer brand, Trop Hop, and also co-owns several high-end restaurants.

Trivia

Austen has been linked with several high-profile women in the past, including Taylor Ann Green and Ciara Miller, both top television personalities.

Austen Kroll has been open about his mental health struggles and revealed that he has undergone therapy to help with his relationships alongside his personal growth.

Before launching his own brewing company, he worked at Red Hare Brewing Company as a salesperson.

Austen graduated from the University of Alabama in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management.

Austen Kroll's height of 6'5" is more than just a number—it is a defining trait that sets him apart in Charleston's social circle. He is a prominent reality star appearing on the Southern Charm reality series. He also co-hosts a podcast, Pillows and Beers, alongside Craig Conover.

