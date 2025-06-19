Dennis Rodman and Madonna's relationship: what really happened

Dennis Rodman and Madonna's relationship was a highly publicised affair, generating a great deal of media attention. The former NBA star, who dated the pop icon for around two months, talked about how they met while at a different stage of their careers, saying,

We came together in the perfect time. She was stagnating in her career, and I was coming up. We helped to motivate each other, going in the same direction at that particular time.

Dennis Rodman's profile summary

Full name Dennis Keith Rodman Gender Male Date of birth May 13, 1961 Age 64 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Trenton, New Jersey, United States Current residence Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 6 feet 7 inches Weight 95 kg (approx) Father Philander Rodman, Jr Mother Shirley Rodman Siblings Debra and Kim Rodman Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Yella Yella Children Trinity Rodman, DJ Rodman, and Alexis Rodman Education South Oak Cliff, North Central Texas, and Southeastern Oklahoma State Profession Former professional basketball player Net worth $500,000 Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

A look at Dennis Rodman and Madonna's relationship

Rodman and Madonna had a short-lived whirlwind relationship in 1994. Their time together included unusual moments, such as Madonna locking Rodman in her hotel room. She also called him from New York while he was gambling in Las Vegas, urging him to come and impregnate her because she was ovulating.

Although Dennis once described their relationship as a "nice little fling," he revealed that he ended the relationship as he never wanted to be known as the singer's boy toy. However, in his memoir Bad As I Wanna Be, he revealed that his relationship with the singer was one of the easiest. Rodman wrote,

We never had any problems. It was one of the easiest relationships I'd ever been in.

Madonna and Rodman dated for about 2 months in 1994 while Rodman played for the San Antonio Spurs. Despite being short-lived, it was the most publicised of Dennis Rodman's relationships.

Rodman has since downplayed the seriousness of the relationship, later saying he wanted to maintain his identity apart from dating Madonna in his 1996 memoir. He wrote,

I still think of myself as this guy who had to claw his way up from a job as a janitor to get anything in life. So to be making a decision on how serious to get with Madonna was more than I could handle.

Did Madonna pay Dennis Rodman $20 million?

Madonna had reportedly offered the athlete $20 million if he impregnated her. That did not happen. Dennis revealed this during an interview on the Breakfast Club radio show. He said,

No. Well she asked me that... if I got her pregnant she'd pay me $20 million. That's if the baby was born.

A look at Dennis Rodman's relationship timeline

Besides his highly publicised relationship with Madonna, the former NBA player has been in multiple relationships. Here is a breakdown of Dennis Rodman's ex-partners:

1. Annie Bakes

Full name: Annie Bakes

Annie Bakes Date of birth: February 26, 1965

February 26, 1965 Age: 60 years old (as of 2025)

60 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Adult model and author

In 1987, Rodman began dating adult model Anne Bakes before marrying her in 1992. However, their marriage lasted just 82 days due to a troubled relationship marked by infidelities and accusations of abuse. During their time together, they welcomed a daughter, Alexis Rodman, born in 1988.

2. Carmen Electra

Full name: Carmen Electra

Carmen Electra Date of birth : April 20, 1972

: April 20, 1972 Age: 53 years old (as of 2025)

53 years old (as of 2025) Profession : Actress, model, singer, and media personality

: Actress, model, singer, and media personality Social media: Instagram

Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman first met in 1998 and exchanged vows in November. Nine days into their marriage, Dennis filed for a divorce. They later reconciled but eventually divorced in 1999.

3. Michelle Moyer

Full name: Michelle Moyer

Michelle Moyer Date of birth : 1967

: 1967 Age: 58 years old (as of 2025)

58 years old (as of 2025) Profession : Musician

: Musician Social media: Instagram

Rodman met Michelle Moyer in 1999, and they kick-started a relationship. During their dating period, they welcomed two children, Dennis "DJ" Rodman Jr. in 2001 and Trinity Rodman in 2002.

The duo exchanged vows a year later on Rodman's birthday. Michelle Moyer filed for divorce in 2004, but they became legally divorced in 2012.

4. Alicia Douvall

Full name : Alicia Douvall

: Alicia Douvall Date of birth : July 24, 1979

: July 24, 1979 Age: 45 years (as of June 2025)

45 years (as of June 2025) Profession: Model

Model Social media: Instagram

In 2004, while married to his former wife Michelle Moyer, Rodman dated American model and TV personality Alicia Douvall. She also once claimed that they were engaged at some point, claims which Dennis strongly refuted.

5. Yella Yella

Full name : Yella Yella

: Yella Yella Profession : Music artist

: Music artist Social media: Instagram

Rodman and Yella Yella made their relationship Instagram official in a July 2022 Instagram video. They have been together ever since, with the athlete getting Yella Yella's portrait inked on his face. Discussing the new tattoo with TMZ Sports, Rodman said,

This is my last dance with a woman. I thank her for loving me the way I am, and that's why I did it for her.

Who has Dennis Rodman had children with?

The former NBA star has three children with two women: Annie Bakes and Michelle Moyer. Bakes is the mother of Dennis Rodman's eldest daughter, Alexis Rodman, born in 1988. Michelle is the mother of Dennis "D.J." Rodman Jr., born in 2001, and Trinity Rodman, born in 2002.

Is Dennis Rodman married?

Dennis Rodman is currently not married. However, he has been married three times in his life. He first married Annie Bakes in 1992, but divorced after only 82 days. He later married Carmen Electra in 1998 in Las Vegas, but he filed for divorce, citing he was of "unsound mind" when they married.

His third marriage was to Michelle Moyer. They married in 2003, but Michelle filed for divorce in 2004.

Trivia facts

Dennis Rodman won five NBA championships (1989, 1990, 1996, 1997, 1998).

His nickname was "The Worm" due to his tenacious playing style and rebounding ability.

Rodman was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.

The Detroit Pistons retired his No. 10 jersey in 2011.

He wore a wedding dress to promote his 1996 memoir, Bad as I Wanna Be.

Dennis Rodman and Madonna briefly dated in 1994. In their whirlwind romance, the former couple's relationship received immense media scrutiny before the retired basketball player called it off due to what he described as not wanting to be known as Madonna's boy-toy. Following his breakup with the singer, he has dated and married multiple women.

