Where is Steve Perry today? Updates on Journey's former frontman

Where is Steve Perry today? This is a question that most of the star's fans have been asking after he was spotted in April 2025 at an upscale Los Angeles market. The Journey's former frontman was casually dressed and accompanied by his rumoured partner, Suzette Vaughn.

Steve Perry ranked #76 on Rolling Stone's "100 Greatest Singers of All Time." Photo: @steveperrymusic on Instagram (modified by author)



Key takeaways

Steve lives a private life in California despite relaunching his music career in 2018.

in California despite relaunching his music career in 2018. Following his departure from Journey, Perry pursued a solo career and has since released multiple studio albums, including Season 3.

and has since released multiple studio albums, including He recently announced that he will be going on concert tours .

. Although he left Journey decades ago, Perry still receives royalties from the band's earnings.

Steve Perry's profile summary

Full name Stephen Ray Perry Gender Male Date of birth January 22, 1949 Age 76 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Hanford, California, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Portuguese Height 5 feet 7 inches Weight 80 kg (approx) Father Raymond Perry Mother Mary Quaresma Relationship status Single Children One Profession Singer, Songwriter, and record producer Net worth $70 million Social media Instagram

Where is Steve Perry today?

Journey's legendary singer lives a relatively private life in Larkspur, California. Perry embarked on a solo career after his iconic tenure with the American rock band.

He returned to music in 2018 with the release of his album Traces. In November 2024, Perry released The Season 3, a holiday album under George Harrison's Dark Horse Records.

Steve Perry at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Need For Speed' at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 6, 2014, in Hollywood, California. Photo by Jeffrey Mayer



How old is Steve Perry?

Steve Ray Perry (age 76 as of 2025) was born on January 22, 1949, in Hanford, California, United States. His parents, Raymond Perry and Mary Quaresma, separated when he was eight. His dad was a vocalist and co-owner of the radio station KNGS.

A look into Steve Perry’s wives and dating history

Steve Perry from Journey has no wife and has never been married. However, he has been in several romantic relationships. In the 1980s, he dated Sherrie Swafford and dedicated his 1984 song, Oh Sherrie, to her.

In 2011, Perry began dating Kellie Nash, a psychologist and breast cancer survivor. The duo were together until Nash succumbed to a cancer recurrence in December 2012.

Steve was recently spotted alongside Suzette Vaughn, a marriage and family therapist, which fueled speculations of a potential marriage. Neither of them has confirmed nor denied the allegations.

Steve Perry has a daughter and grandkids

The identity of Steve Perry's daughter is not publicly known. During an interview, he revealed that he prefers to keep her identity a secret. Perry said,

I do have a child, but in the essence of protecting her, I kinda don't want to get into that... and I have grandchildren too.

Steve Perry of Journey at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017, in New York City. Photo by Theo Wargo



What is Steve Perry doing now?

Steve Perry, the former lead singer of Journey, is working on a new solo album and is considering returning to live performance after a long hiatus. He revealed this during an interview with Rolling Stone. Steve said,

There’s been a big, soulful reclaiming of this original feeling that I had about singing that I needed to get back to.

He has recently signed a new record deal and released a holiday album, The Season 3. He has collaborated with artists like Dolly Parton, Randy Goodrum, and Trev Lukather.

Why did Steve Perry leave Journey?

Steve Perry left the American rock band due to multiple reasons. Some of these include:

Burnout from relentless touring

Decline in his love for music

Vocal issues

Creative differences with his bandmates

Perry revealed this during a 2018 interview. He said,

The reason I left is because I was just truly burned out. My love for music was getting really, really questionable within my heart, and I kind of had to stop.

Steve Perry's surgery and health

In the late 1990s, Perry was diagnosed with a degenerative bone condition and required hip replacement surgery. However, he was reluctant to undergo the surgery and wanted to postpone the Trial By Fire Tour.

His band members were upset by his decision, giving him an ultimatum: to undergo the surgery or the group would get a replacement lead vocalist. Angry, Steve announced his permanent departure from the music group in 1998.

Perry nearly quit music after his Alien Project bandmate, Richard Michaels, died in a car crash. Photo: @steveperrymusic on Instagram (modified by author)



What happened to Steve Perry's cheek?

Steve has a scar on his cheek due to surgery to remove skin cancer. He underwent two surgeries in May 2013 to remove melanoma cells after a routine mole removal.

Perry revealed this during an interview. He said,

Three weeks ago a routine mole was taken off my face and the lab report came back melanoma skin cancer.

I've had two surgeries in two weeks to remove all the cancer cells and I've been told they think they got it all and no other treatments are required.

Exploring Steve Perry's earnings and net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Steve Perry's net worth is $70 million. His wealth primarily stems from his long-term career as a lead singer, songwriter, and record producer.

Does Steve Perry still receive royalties from Journey?

Steve still receives royalties from Journey, primarily for the songs he wrote as a band member. He also gets a share of Journey's earnings from tours and other merchandise sales due to a deal he struck when he left the band. This was according to Neal Schon, who revealed,

Steve also receives royalties from us ongoing for life.

Musician Steve Perry at the City Of Hope Spirit of Life Gala Honoring Rob Light on September 19, 2013, in Playa Vista, California. Photo by Michael Kovac



Trivia

Steve learned to speak Portuguese from his grandmother.

Perry played drums in his high school marching band before becoming a singer.

marching band before becoming a singer. The veteran rock star is still alive.

Perry was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey in 2017 .

. Perry was one of the 21 vocalists who sang on the iconic 1985 charity single We Are the World.

"Where is Steve Perry today?" has been among the frequently asked questions about the American singer and former lead vocalist for the rock music band Journey. Perry took a music hiatus following his departure from the band before returning to music in 2018.

