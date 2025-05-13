Is Sarah Sherman married? Inside the SNL star's personal life

Is Sarah Sherman married? This is a question that most of the star's fans have been asking after her fame on Saturday Night Live, where she joined in its 47th season in October 2021. Sarah is an American comedian, actress, and screenwriter, known for using surreal and body horror comedy.

Key takeaways

The SNL star has no husband , and there is no public information about the comedian being in any marital relationship.

star , and there is no public information about the comedian being in any marital relationship. Sarah prefers to maintain a low profile regarding her romantic partners.

regarding her romantic partners. Sherman joined Saturday Night Live in its 47th season in October 2021.

in its The American comedian once hinted at being in a romantic relationship during an interview, but never revealed her boyfriend's identity.

Sarah Sherman's profile summary

Full name Sarah Nicole Sherman Gender Female Date of birth March 7, 1993 Age 32 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Long Island, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 7 inches Weight 56 kg (approx) Father Andrew Sherman Relationship status Single Education Great Neck South High School and Northwestern University Profession Actress, stand-up comedian, and screenwriter Social media Instagram

Is Sarah Sherman married?

The Saturday Night Live star is unmarried, and there are no public reports of her husband or partner. She is probably single and focusing on her career, although she prefers maintaining a low profile about her dating life.

However, during a 2020 interview, Sherman hinted at having a partner when she recounted watching Uncut Gems with him. She said,

When I saw it, I was next to my boyfriend, who grew up Catholic, and the whole time I was leaning over him and saying, ‘You have no idea what’s going on in this movie, you idiot.

Is Sarah Sherman gay?

The SNL star is not gay and has not released any information about her sexuality or her identity as gay. However, she is supportive of the LGBTQ community. Additionally, she is good friends with SNL star Bowen Yang, who is reportedly gay and part of the SNL team since September 2018.

Sarah Sherman's real name and early life

Sarah, whose full name is Sarah Nicole Sherman (age 32 as of 2025), was born in Great Neck, Long Island, United States, on March 7, 1993. However, she performs under the stage name Sarah Squirm.

As a child, the popular stand-up comedian enjoyed crazy cartoons and was influenced by comedians and shows such as Joan Rivers, The Nanny, Garbage Pail Kids, and Ren & Stimpy. She revealed this during an interview with Variety. Sarah said,

I grew up liking, you know, crazy cartoons, and I love Joan Rivers and The Nanny and Garbage Pail Kids and Ren & Stimpy and stuff like that.

Additionally, she revealed that she collected Raggedy Ann and Lamb Chop dolls. Sherman said,

I had Raggedy Ann dolls. Thinking about it now, Raggedy Ann has heavily influenced the way I dress.

Does Sarah Sherman have children?

There is no public information that indicates Sarah Sherman has kids. She is probably focusing on carving her niche in the entertainment scene.

Sarah Sherman's movies and TV shows

Besides her stand-up comedy life, the SNL star has also forged a career in the film industry. She made her television debut in an Adult Swim infomercial titled Flayaway in 2018.

She has since starred in over 25 television shows and films. Sherman is also into film writing and boasts over eight screenwriting credits.

Films

2019: Holy Trinity

2019: Mister America

2023: Nimona

2023: You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Television shows

2020: Magical Girl Friendship Squad

2022: Three Busy Debras

2023: Hamster & Gretel

2023: Chucky

2024: General Hospital

2024: Human vs Hamster

2025: Severance

Trivia

Sherman's high school peers called her " Squirm ," inspired by her slender and awkward appearance. She also incorporates grotesque and absurd elements into her performances.

," inspired by her slender and awkward appearance. She also incorporates grotesque and absurd elements into her performances. She has a giant Lamb Chop tattoo on her leg, reflecting her admiration for Shari Lewis , an American ventriloquist and puppeteer.

on her leg, reflecting her admiration for , an American ventriloquist and puppeteer. Before joining Saturday Night Live (SNL), Sherman gained attention with her monthly Chicago show Helltrap Nightmare .

(SNL), Sherman gained attention with her monthly Chicago show Little is known about Sarah Sherman's family, but her dad's name is Andrew Sherman .

Little is known about Sarah Sherman's family, but her dad's name is . The Nanny and Seinfeld are some of Sarah's comedic inspirations, and Uncut Gems is probably the best movie Sarah's ever seen.

This article answers the many searches of "Is Sarah Sherman married?" She is unmarried, according to available information. She focuses on her thriving comedy and acting career rather than publicising personal relationships.

