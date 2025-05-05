Kelly Monaco's husband: is the General Hospital star married?

Kelly Monaco is an American actress, model, and reality TV star best known for starring on ABC's soap opera General Hospital. Following a deep engagement with co-star Dominic Zamprogna on the soap opera, many have been curious about Kelly Monaco's husband and dating life.

Kelly Monaco's acting debut was in the TV series Baywatch in 1997, where she played Susan, a rookie lifeguard. Photo by Jason LaVeris, Jeffrey Mayer

Kelly Monaco is currently unmarried and has never been married.

is currently unmarried and has never been married. The American actress has been in multiple relationships with prominent individuals in the entertainment industry, including Billy Miller, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Heath Freeman .

. She once had a long-term relationship with her high-school sweetheart, Mike Gonzalez, for 18 years.

Kelly Monaco's profile summary

Full name Kelly Marie Monaco Gender Female Date of birth May 23, 1976 Age 46 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence West Hollywood, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 3 inches Weight 43 kg (approx) Father Albert Monaco Mother Carmina Monaco Siblings Carmina, Marissa, Amber, and Christine Relationship status Single Education Pocono Mountain High School, Northampton Community College Profession Actress, model, and reality TV personality Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram

Who is Kelly Monaco's husband?

Kelly Monaco is unmarried, and there is no public information about the actress' husband. However, she has been in several relationships, though none led to marriage.

Actress Kelly Monaco at Disney ABC Television Group's TCA Winter Press Tour on January 14, 2015, in Pasadena, California. Photo by Gregg DeGuire

Kelly Monaco's relationship timeline

The top model has been in multiple high-profile relationships. Some of the people she has been linked to include:

1. Mike Gonzalez

Kelly Monaco's most significant and publicised relationship was with Mike Gonzalez. They first met in 1991 and began dating while still in high school. They dated for nearly two decades, including moving in together at some point in their relationship.

However, in 2009, they decided to end their relationship due to what Monaco came to describe as Mike's toxicity. She revealed this during an appearance at Dirty Soap, a reality show aired on E! in 2011. Kelly said,

What upsets me the most about looking at this is like, ‘Where did that person go?. You look into their eyes and you’re like, ‘What happened to you?’ or ‘How the 20 years go by and you become such a completely different person?

Michael Gonzales and Kelly Monaco on September 13, 2005, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by BG038/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

2. Heath Freeman

Kelly Monaco was reportedly in a relationship with Heath Freeman between January 2010 and November 2014. Freeman was a top actor who starred in Raising the Bar, Bones, NCIS, and Skateland.

Even after their split, they remained close friends until Freeman's tragic death on November 14, 2021, due to substance abuse. Following his passing, the actress shared a heartfelt tribute on her social media platforms.

Actors Heath Freeman (L) and Kelly Monaco at Star Magazine's "All Hollywood" event at Trousdale on April 3, 2011, in West Hollywood, California. Photo by David Livingston

3. Val Chmerkovskiy

The talented actress was linked to Val Chmerkovskiy, a professional Ukrainian-American dancer, during her time on Dancing with the Stars. Their chemistry in the competition television series fueled speculation of Val being Kelly Monaco's boyfriend from 2012 to 2013, though neither confirmed nor denied the allegations.

Kelly Monaco and Valentin Chmerkovskiy at the Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on December 21, 2012, in New York City. Photo by James Devaney

Is Kelly Monaco married to Billy Miller?

Kelly Monaco and Billy Miller are not married and have never been married. The duo were once married on the screen of General Hospital, but their marriage ended in divorce. Due to their undeniable chemistry on the show, fans speculated that the two were a couple in real life, claims they both denied, asserting that they were good friends.

Additionally, Miller passed away in September 2023, and a year later, Monaco penned down an emotional tribute to her co-star. She wrote,

Duces ‘I’ve got your back and you always had mine’… I will tell our story soon enough…I love and miss you, and beyond.

Who is Sam McCall dating in real life?

Kelly Monaco, who portrays Samantha McCall in the General Hospital soap opera, has no confirmed romantic relationship. However, her character on the show had multiple love interests, including Jason Morgan, Drew Cain, and Dante Falconeri.

Actress Kelly Monaco at the Get Festive With Frankie B. and Kitson event at Kitson on Robertson on December 6, 2012, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Paul Archuleta

Trivia

Kelly, whose full name is Kelly Marie Monaco (age 46 years old as of April 2025), was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 23, 1976 .

. Her parents are Albert and Carmina Monaco .

. Kelly is the middle child in a family of five siblings .

. Monaco does not have children .

. Her net worth is estimated at $4 million from her career in the entertainment industry.

from her career in the entertainment industry. Since 2003, she has portrayed Sam McCall in the ABC opera General Hospital .

. Kelly won the first season of Dancing with the Stars in 2005.

in 2005. Monaco worked as a lifeguard at a local resort before making her television debut on Baywatch.

Despite multiple inquiries about Kelly Monaco's husband, the American model has yet to marry. She has dated various individuals in the entertainment industry, including Mike Gonzalez, Heath Gonzalez, and Val Chmerkovskiy.

