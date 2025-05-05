Kelly Monaco's husband: is the General Hospital star married?
Kelly Monaco is an American actress, model, and reality TV star best known for starring on ABC's soap opera General Hospital. Following a deep engagement with co-star Dominic Zamprogna on the soap opera, many have been curious about Kelly Monaco's husband and dating life.
Key takeaways
- Kelly Monaco is currently unmarried and has never been married.
- The American actress has been in multiple relationships with prominent individuals in the entertainment industry, including Billy Miller, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Heath Freeman.
- She once had a long-term relationship with her high-school sweetheart, Mike Gonzalez, for 18 years.
Kelly Monaco's profile summary
|Full name
|Kelly Marie Monaco
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|May 23, 1976
|Age
|46 years old (as of April 2025)
|Place of birth
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
|Current residence
|West Hollywood, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Height
|5 feet 3 inches
|Weight
|43 kg (approx)
|Father
|Albert Monaco
|Mother
|Carmina Monaco
|Siblings
|Carmina, Marissa, Amber, and Christine
|Relationship status
|Single
|Education
|Pocono Mountain High School, Northampton Community College
|Profession
|Actress, model, and reality TV personality
|Net worth
|$4 million
|Social media
Who is Kelly Monaco's husband?
Kelly Monaco is unmarried, and there is no public information about the actress' husband. However, she has been in several relationships, though none led to marriage.
Kelly Monaco's relationship timeline
The top model has been in multiple high-profile relationships. Some of the people she has been linked to include:
1. Mike Gonzalez
Kelly Monaco's most significant and publicised relationship was with Mike Gonzalez. They first met in 1991 and began dating while still in high school. They dated for nearly two decades, including moving in together at some point in their relationship.
However, in 2009, they decided to end their relationship due to what Monaco came to describe as Mike's toxicity. She revealed this during an appearance at Dirty Soap, a reality show aired on E! in 2011. Kelly said,
What upsets me the most about looking at this is like, ‘Where did that person go?. You look into their eyes and you’re like, ‘What happened to you?’ or ‘How the 20 years go by and you become such a completely different person?
2. Heath Freeman
Kelly Monaco was reportedly in a relationship with Heath Freeman between January 2010 and November 2014. Freeman was a top actor who starred in Raising the Bar, Bones, NCIS, and Skateland.
Even after their split, they remained close friends until Freeman's tragic death on November 14, 2021, due to substance abuse. Following his passing, the actress shared a heartfelt tribute on her social media platforms.
3. Val Chmerkovskiy
The talented actress was linked to Val Chmerkovskiy, a professional Ukrainian-American dancer, during her time on Dancing with the Stars. Their chemistry in the competition television series fueled speculation of Val being Kelly Monaco's boyfriend from 2012 to 2013, though neither confirmed nor denied the allegations.
Is Kelly Monaco married to Billy Miller?
Kelly Monaco and Billy Miller are not married and have never been married. The duo were once married on the screen of General Hospital, but their marriage ended in divorce. Due to their undeniable chemistry on the show, fans speculated that the two were a couple in real life, claims they both denied, asserting that they were good friends.
Additionally, Miller passed away in September 2023, and a year later, Monaco penned down an emotional tribute to her co-star. She wrote,
Duces ‘I’ve got your back and you always had mine’… I will tell our story soon enough…I love and miss you, and beyond.
Who is Sam McCall dating in real life?
Kelly Monaco, who portrays Samantha McCall in the General Hospital soap opera, has no confirmed romantic relationship. However, her character on the show had multiple love interests, including Jason Morgan, Drew Cain, and Dante Falconeri.
Trivia
- Kelly, whose full name is Kelly Marie Monaco (age 46 years old as of April 2025), was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 23, 1976.
- Her parents are Albert and Carmina Monaco.
- Kelly is the middle child in a family of five siblings.
- Monaco does not have children.
- Her net worth is estimated at $4 million from her career in the entertainment industry.
- Since 2003, she has portrayed Sam McCall in the ABC opera General Hospital.
- Kelly won the first season of Dancing with the Stars in 2005.
- Monaco worked as a lifeguard at a local resort before making her television debut on Baywatch.
Despite multiple inquiries about Kelly Monaco's husband, the American model has yet to marry. She has dated various individuals in the entertainment industry, including Mike Gonzalez, Heath Gonzalez, and Val Chmerkovskiy.
