What was Teena Marie's cause of death? Details of Lady T's passing

It has been over a decade since the news of her passing shook the music industry, with Teena Marie's cause of death drawing wide attention. Despite her absence, tributes continue to pour in each year for the artist whose legacy transcends time. Before her demise, she said:

I really don’t judge my terms of success by awards, but where I sit with God, my friends, and my family.

Teena Marie at the 17th Annual Trumpet Awards at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in January 2009. Photo: Jesse Grant/WireImage Rick Diamond (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Teena released 14 studio albums , earned four Grammy nominations, and became the first white solo act signed to Motown.

, earned four Grammy nominations, and became the first white solo act signed to Motown. The R&B artist was found lifeless at her Pasadena home on 26 December 2010 , a day after her daughter’s 19th birthday.

at her Pasadena home on , a day after her daughter’s 19th birthday. Officials reported no signs of trauma ; a seizure, similar to one she suffered in 2004, was identified as the likely cause of passing.

; a seizure, similar to one she suffered in 2004, was identified as the likely cause of passing. Her only child, Alia Rose, inherited her estate, and the posthumous album Beautiful was released in 2013.

Profile summary

Real name Mary Christine Brockert Nickname Teena Marie, Lady T, Tina Gender Female Date of birth 5 March 1956 Age at death 54 years old Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Santa Monica, California, USA Date of death 26 December 2010 Nationality American Ethnicity White (European descent) Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'1" (155 cm) Weight 57 kg (125 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Mary Anne Brockert Father Thomas Leslie Brockert Siblings 5 Partners Rick James Peter Butcher Children One daughter School Venice High School College/University Santa Monica College, Loyola Marymount University Profession Singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist Net worth $3 million

What was Teena Marie's cause of death?

According to TMZ, the singer’s passing is believed to have been caused by a grand mal seizure while she was napping. On 26 December 2010, her daughter, Alia Rose, found her unresponsive at their Pasadena home. The coroner’s autopsy later confirmed she passed away of natural causes, with no signs of trauma.

A month earlier, Teena Marie had experienced a similar seizure that caused broken ribs after a fall. Her history of seizures began in 2004 when a picture frame fell on her head during a hotel stay, resulting in a concussion and ongoing episodes. Reflecting on her mother’s passing months later, Alia Rose told Essence:

I had to start learning how to be alone, and that’s when I got a little crazy for a second, but I’m doing alright because I’m one with God. And my mom always instilled a spiritual relationship, which keeps me going right now.

Facts about Teena Marie. Photo: Toby Canham on Getty Images (modified by author)

Where was Teena Marie's funeral?

Lady T's memorial service was held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on 10 January 2011, as Billboard published. Notable figures, including Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, and Berry Gordy, attended the funeral.

Who was Teena Marie?

She was an American soul and R&B singer, songwriter, and producer known for her powerful soprano voice and deep connection to Black music culture. A four-time Grammy nominee, she earned the title of Ivory Queen of Soul for her loyalty to the genre.

How old was Teena Marie when she died?

At the time of her passing on 26 December 2010, Teena Marie was 54 years old. She was born on 5 March 1956.

Teena at the 2010 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Presented By Shell. Photo: Chris Graythen

Exploring Teena Marie's career

Based on NPR's report, the late singer’s three-decade career began in 1979 with Motown Records, where she broke ground as the label’s first female artist to self-produce. Her duet with Rick James on Fire and Desire cemented her R&B status. She later joined Epic Records, scoring a major hit with Lovergirl in 1984.

She released 14 studio albums, including Congo Square (2009). Teena Marie passed on before the posthumous release of her final album, Beautiful (2013). Some of her best-known tracks include:

Lovergirl

Square Biz

Ooo La La La

Portuguese Love

I Need Your Lovin'

Did Teena Marie and Rick James have a relationship?

According to Grunge, the pair had a brief romantic involvement, but their bond was mainly professional. He mentored her at Motown and collaborated on key tracks like I'm a Sucker for Your Love and Fire and Desire, remaining close throughout their careers.

Teena Marie at Jazz In The Gardens 2010 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Who died first, Rick James or Teena Marie?

Teena Marie passed away after Rick James. Rick died on 6 August 2004 at the age of 56. In an interview with Essence, Teena reflected on his passing:

After his death, I became addicted to Vicodin. I cried so much and have been for the last three years. He was my musical soulmate. We were like an extension of each other. I miss all our talks. We were like family; only family can talk about family, not anyone else.

Who did Teena Marie have a child with?

Teena Marie had a daughter, Alia Rose. Though her father was never publicly confirmed, some sources suggest she may have been privately involved with Peter Butcher, a postal worker. Teena Marie's daughter, born on 25 December 1991, is an actress, singer, and producer, continuing her mother’s musical legacy.

What was Teena Marie’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the ’80s hitmaker had an estimated net worth of $3 million when she passed away. She earned this through album sales, touring, songwriting, and music production during a career that spanned over three decades.

Teena Marie at Chene Park in August 2008 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Monica Morgan/WireImage

Frequently asked questions

Was Teena Marie white? Teena Marie was a white woman of European descent who was deeply influenced by and immersed in Black music and culture.

Teena Marie was a white woman of European descent who was deeply influenced by and immersed in Black music and culture. Who were Teena Marie’s parents? Her father was Thomas Leslie Brockert, a construction company worker, and her mother was Mary Anne, a home renovator.

Her father was Thomas Leslie Brockert, a construction company worker, and her mother was Mary Anne, a home renovator. Who were Teena Marie’s kids? The late singer had one child, a daughter named Alia Rose, born on 25 December 1991.

The official report on Teena Marie's cause of death cited natural causes, with no signs of trauma. Her sudden passing in 2010 shocked the music world, and she left behind a legacy defined by soulful artistry and groundbreaking contributions to R&B.

