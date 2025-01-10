Luther Vandross's cause of death explained: what happened to the R&B star?

Luther Vandross was an American Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and record producer. He is widely known for songs such as Wait For Love, Good Times and Everybody Dance. He passed away in 2005, and since then, his death has been one of the most talked about occurrences in the entertainment industry. So, what was Luther Vandross's cause of death?

Luther Vandross performing during the 29th Annual American Music Awards in 2002 (L). Singer Luther Vandross performing at the Tweeter Center in 1995. Photo: KMazur, Raymond Boyd (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Luther Vandross was the youngest of four siblings born to Luther Vandross Sr. and Mary Ida Vandross. The singer started gaining fame in the 1980s and won accolades such as Grammy and American Music awards. Luther’s death was a huge blow to the family, fans, and the entertainment industry.

Luther Vandross's profile summary

Full name Luther Ronzoni Vandross Jr. Gender Male Date of birth 20 April 1951 Date of death 1 July 2005 Age at death 54 years old Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth New York City, New York, USA Place of death Edison, New Jersey, USA Resting place George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height 6’2’’ (187 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Luther Vandross, Sr Mother Mary Ida Vandross Siblings 3 Relationship status at the time of death Single School William Howard Taft High School College Western Michigan University Profession Singer-songwriter, record producer

What was Luther Vandross's cause of death?

The American singer-songwriter passed away on 1 July 2005 at the JFK Medical Centre in Edison, New Jersey. According to Moguldom, the singer's death was a result of three health problems: stroke, diabetes and hypertension.

Luther Vandross’s stroke on 16 April 2003 left him in a coma for two months. According to MedPage Today, the doctors who treated him at the medical centre where he took his last breath said that he had not fully recovered from the effects of the stroke.

In a 6 April 2023 documentary by Our History titled In The Life and Death of Luther Vandross, forensic pathologist Dr Michael Hunter explained that the singer's death was caused by acute cardiac arrhythmia, which he attributed to Vandross's food choices. Dr Hunter said:

I can see from this medical investigator's report that Luther Vandross died from acute cardiac arrhythmia, which tells me his heartbeat was catastrophically disruptive. As a pathologist, that doesn't provide me with enough explanation about how and why this happened. I have discovered that Luther suffered from a disease that became potentially deadly because of his food choices.

Top five facts about Luther Vandross. Photo: Paul Natkin/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Did Luther Vandross have type 2 diabetes?

The American singer-songwriter had type 2 diabetes, and this was a condition rampant in his family. In a 7 January 2010 video by Beawinna, the singer's mother revealed that his son Luther was one of his family members who were severely affected by the condition.

Due to the devastating effects of diabetes, I'm spending most of my nights alone…Three generations of men in my family have been severely affected by this disease, including my son Luther Vandross.

Where was Luther Vandross buried?

The American singer-songwriter is buried in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, New Jersey, United States of America. His funeral took place at Riverside Church in New York City on 8 July 2005.

Who received Luther Vandross's money when he died?

The American singer left his money to a diabetes group. According to UPI, after his death, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation received a gift from the singer's estate, but the amount was not specified. His business manager, Carmen Romano, said the gift was to help people with diabetes and find a cure.

Luther was one of the most generous persons whose personality and talent left an imprint on everyone. Given his family history of diabetes and his own personal struggle with the disease, it was important for him to help find a cure for diabetes.

Was Luther Vandross married?

Luther Vandross was not married at the time of his death and had never been married. The singer's marital status made many curious about his sexual orientation. He also had no children before his death.

Photo of Luther Vandross performing on stage. Photo: Diana Scrimgeour (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Was Luther Vandross gay?

The famous singer was speculated to be gay because of his celibacy stance. However, he never came out to respond to the allegations. Therefore, he died without revealing his sexual orientation, making it remain a mystery.

What was Luther Vandross’s age of death?

He was 54 years old when he died on 1 July 2005. He was born on 20 April 1951 in New York City, New York, United States of America.

How did Luther Vandross die?

The American singer-songwriter died from the complications of a stroke. He also suffered from hypertension and type 2 diabetes, which also contributed to his death.

Who is Luther Vandross’s wife?

Luther Vandross did not have a wife, and he was never married in his lifetime until his death. This caused speculation that the celebrity was gay.

Who is Luther Vandross’s daughter?

The American singer does not have a daughter. He did not have any children before his death.

How many siblings did Luther Vandross have?

He was the youngest in his family. The singer had three siblings: Charles, Patricia, and Ann. However, all three of his siblings passed away.

Luther Vandross's cause of death was a shock to the entertainment industry, fans and family, especially his mother. Despite his tragic end, his legacy as a beloved singer-songwriter lives on. He succumbed to complications of stroke and diabetes. Some of his family members also succumbed to the chronic disease.

READ ALSO: Juice WRLD's birthday and lesser-known facts about the late rapper

Briefly.co.za published facts about Juice WRLD's birthday. Juice WRLD was a popular American rapper and songwriter known for melodic flows and introspective lyrics. His songs addressed themes of mental health, heartbreak and substance use.

Juice WRLD was born to his parents, Carl Anthony Higgins and Carmella Wallace, in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Sadly, he passed away at the age of 21. Discover lesser-known facts about his life.

Source: Briefly News