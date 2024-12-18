Juice WRLD's birthday has been among the most searched topics following the recent 4th Annual Juice WRLD's Day event held on November 30, 2024, at the United Center in Chicago. This annual event honours the late rapper's impact on music. He was best known for his electric rap style, which featured a unique fusion of emo and hip-hop.

Juice WRLD demonstrated an affinity for music at an early age, and his mother signed him up for music lessons at six. Photo: @Juice Wrld on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Juice WRLD was a popular American rapper and songwriter who tragically passed on in 2019 following accidental drug abuse. His music, characterized by introspective lyrics and melodic flows, frequently addressed themes of heartbreak, mental health, and substance use, reflecting his struggles and experiences.

Juice WRLD's profile summary

Full name Jarad Anthony Higgins Gender Male Date of birth December 2, 1998 Date of death December 8, 2019 Age at time of death 21 years old Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, USA Place of burial Beverly Cemetery, Illinois, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Black Weight 71 kg (approx) Height 5 feet 7 in Father Carl Anthony Higgins Mother Carmella Wallace Siblings Brian Education Homewood-Flossmoor High School Profession Rapper, songwriter Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok

Juice WRLD's birthday and lesser-known facts about the late rapper

Unlike most celebrities, Juice WRLD preferred maintaining secrecy in certain aspects of his life. Here are facts about him that are guaranteed to blow your mind.

1. Juice WRLD's real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins

Jarad Anthony Higgins was an American rapper best known for his stage name, Juice WRLD. However, during his early days in the music industry, he performed under the stage name JuiceTheKidd, a name he claimed was inspired by the 90s rapper Tupac Shakur's role in the film Juice.

Eventually, he changed his stage name and settled for Juice WRLD in 2017. During an interview with Elevator MAg in 2018, the Chicago native revealed he was unaware of where the word WRLD came from. He said,

Honestly, I’m not even sure where the word “Wrld” came from. I was just trying to be creative.

Juice Wrld at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Photo by John Shearer

Source: Original

2. Juice WRLD's birthday was celebrated on December 2 every year

Juice WRLD was born on December 2, 1998, in Chicago, Illinois, USA. He was an American national.

3. Juice WRLD and his brother was raised by a single mom

Juice WRLD was born to African American parents Carl Anthony Higgins and Carmella Wallace, who divorced when he was three. He was raised alongside his older brother, Brian, in the south suburbs of Chicago and often played in Calumet Park. Their dad passed on in June 2019.

4. Talented multi-instrumentalist

Juice WRLD was known for his ability to play multiple musical instruments, including the piano, drums, and guitar. He learned how to play the piano when he was four before exploring other musical instruments in his teens.

5. The American rapper passed on in 2019

Juice WRLD met his tragic end on December 8, 2019, in Oak Lawn, Illinois. He suffered a seizure during a police search at Midway Airport in Chicago shortly after landing.

Despite attempts to revive him with Narcan, he was pronounced dead later that day. Juice WRLD's death was later ruled as accidental drug abuse caused by codeine toxicity.

Juice WRLD released his first EP, Juice WRLD 9 9 9, in 2017, the same year he graduated from high school. Photo: @Juice Wrld on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

6. Drug abuse alongside depression and anxiety

Throughout his lifetime, Higgins had a history of drug abuse from a young age and would openly share his experiences with addiction. This is a condition his mother was aware of. She said,

I was aware of his struggles with addiction, anxiety, and depression; we had many conversations about his challenges with these issues. I know he truly wanted to be free from the demons that tormented him.

Upon his death, his mom has been vocal about her son's mental condition and addiction. She even founded Live Free 999, a volunteer organization. Through Live Free 999, Carmela aims to eliminate the stigma and normalize conversations around mental health and substance abuse.

7. Raised in a conservative and religious household

Juice WRLD grew up in a conservative and religious household, primarily influenced by his strict mother, who forbade him from listening to hip-hop music. Despite these restrictions, Juice WRLD discovered rap through his cousins and virtual games, leading him to explore genres beyond his upbringing. He discovered artists like Billy Idol, Chief Keef, Gucci Mane, and Young Jeezy.

8. Began sharing music online while still in high school

During his sophomore year of high school, the young rapper began taking music seriously. He recorded himself on his smartphone before uploading his songs to SoundCloud. He released his first track, Forever, on SoundCloud in 2015 under JuicetheKidd.

The rapper gained fame for breakout songs 'All Girls Are the Same' and 'Lucid Dreams'. Photo: @Juice Wrld on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

9. 15 minutes to craft his 2018 hit single, Lucid Dreams

In May 2018, the Chicago native released two singles: All Girls Are the Same and Lucid Dreams. The latter quickly rose to the top of the charts, peaking at no. 2 on Billboard's Hot 100, becoming one of Juice WRLD's most popular songs of 2018.

Many likened the song to a sample of Sting's 1993 song Shape of My Heart. In an interview with Vulture, the rapper revealed that it only took him 15 minutes to make the single and that he had never heard of Sting. He said,

It took me about 15 minutes to make. My mom told me that [the song's producer Nick Mira] sampled Sting, so I went back and listened to his version.

10. Several successful studio albums

Juice WRLD has released several notable albums throughout his brief career, showcasing his unique blend of hip-hop and emo influences. His debut studio album, Goodbye & Good Riddance, was released in May 2018 and included hit singles like Lucid Dreams, which peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100.

The debut album reached number four on the Billboard 200 and has been certified triple platinum. His other albums include;

2018: WRLD on Drugs

2019: Death Race for Love

Death Race For Love (Bonus Track Version)

Juice WRLD first gained popularity on the music streaming platform SoundCloud. Photo: @Juice Wrld on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

11. Billboard's Hot 100 chart 25 times in under two years

Juice WRLD achieved remarkable success on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, reaching it 25 times in under two years. He was crowned top new artist at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards after being dubbed Billboard's top new R&B/hip-hop artist in 2018.

12. Multiple music albums released posthumously under his name

Juice WRLD's estate has released multiple posthumous albums following his untimely death. The first of these, Legends Never Die, was released on July 10, 2020, and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. It featured collaborations with artists like Halsey and The Weeknd. Other albums include;

The Party Never Ends 2.0

Goodbye & Good Riddance (5th Anniversary)

Fighting Demons (Deluxe)

Goodbye & Good Riddance (Anniversary)

Legends Never Die

Juice WRLD started taking rap seriously in his sophomore year of high school. Photo: @Juice Wrld on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

13. Juice WRLD referenced dying at age 21 in a tribute song to late rappers

In his song Legends, Juice WRLD paid tribute to late rappers Lil Peep and XXXTentacion, who died tragically young. In the track, he references the premonition of not making it past age 21, which resonated deeply after his untimely death six days after his 21st birthday. In the song, he raps,

What’s the 27 Club? We ain’t making it past 21. I been going through paranoia, so I always gotta keep a gun, that’s the world we live in now. Hold on, just hear me out. They tell me Imma be a legend. I don’t want that title now ’cause all the legends seem to die out.

Released in June 2018, the song gained further significance following his passing in December 2019, peaking at number 29 on the Billboard Hot 100. Listeners interpreted the lyrics as a haunting foreshadowing of his fate.

14. He was dating Ally Lotti

Before his untimely death, Juice WRLD was in a romantic relationship with Ally Lotti, a well-known Instagram influencer. The duo came public about their union in November 2018 and lived together in Los Angeles at the time of his death. Ally, who was reportedly six years older than Jarad, was with the rapper when he suffered a seizure at the Illinois airport.

15. Juice WRLD's first live performance was in a recreation centre

Juice WRLD's first live performance occurred in 2017 in a recreation centre in his hometown of Chicago, marking a significant moment in his early career. This performance allowed him to connect with local fans comprised of classmates and friends.

The rapper started posting music on his SoundCloud in 2015 with the debut track "Forever". Photo: @Juice Wrld on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

What was Juice WRLD's last song?

Juice WRLD's last recorded song before his death is believed to be Bandit, released on October 4, 2019. Additionally, he teased a song called Vices shortly before his passing, tweeting lyrics on December 7, 2019. He said,

Hands wrapped in chains made of my vices

Introduce wok to Fanta she really liked him

The devil talk so much I really wanna fight him like Tyson

Weapon so loud it’s ear biting

Will there be a Juice WRLD day?

Juice WRLD Day is an annual event honouring the late rapper's impact on music. The 4th yearly Juice WRLD Day occurred on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at the United Center in Chicago. The event featured performances from top artists such as Trippie Redd, Kodak Black, Lil Yachty, Polo G, Cordae, G Herbo, and more.

Juice WRLD's birthday, celebrated on December 2, marks a significant occasion for fans worldwide. Jarad Anthony Higgins quickly rose to prominence in the music industry with his unique blend of emo and rap. His impactful lyrics and catchy melodies resonated deeply with listeners.

