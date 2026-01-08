The South African Police Service in the Western Cape provided a brief update on the Joslin Smith disappearance case

The police statement follows on from claims made by Gayton McKenzie that he had new information about the case

South Africans took to social media to debate the latest updates, questioning the Patriotic Alliance leader's claims

Western Cape police confirmed that they have no new information about the Joslin Smith disappearance.

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE – Police in the Western Cape have confirmed that they have not received any new information regarding the disappearance of Joslin Smith.

Joslin was last seen at her home in Middelpos informal settlement in Saldanha Bay on February 19, 2024, prompting a widespread search for her.

The case sparked national attention, and despite her mother, Kelly Smith, and two others being convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for her kidnapping and trafficking, there is still no trace of the little girl.

Police have no new information

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed on 8 January 2026 that police had no new information about Joslin’s disappearance.

He made the statement after Gayton McKenzie claimed that he had new information regarding the case. The Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader made the claims during one of his live broadcasts but did not disclose further details.

Traut explained that the investigation into Joshlin’s disappearance was ongoing, adding that detectives would continue their work until a meaningful conclusion had been reached.

McKenzie, the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, is no stranger to the case and has been involved since the little girl went missing almost two years ago.

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie claimed to have new information about Joslin Smith's disappearance.

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about McKenzie and the case?

South Africans react to the police’s update

Social media users weighed in on the police’s response to McKenzie’s claims, sharing mixed reactions to it.

@BlackOrpheusAmi asked:

“Gayton, where is this supposed new information that you were talking about?”

@gillfran1 questioned:

“Perhaps Gayton McKenzie should be taken in for questioning? Surely withholding evidence is against the law?”

@MrFitnessfreek suggested:

“They must interrogate him for not reporting what he knows. This is a child, and he's after clout with the life of the child. The kind of politicians we have is disgusting to say the least.”

@MalcolmX2312 asked about the police:

“Wait, let me get this straight. They have not yet formally notified us of any new developments. Are they not the ones who should do the notifying? Eish, SAPS don't cease to embarrass.”

@Gadfly342043 noted:

“Police don’t wait to be ‘notified’ when a child is missing. If Gayton McKenzie claims he has new information, SAPS must proactively question him on record. Leads are pursued, not announced. No one is above police scrutiny, least of all in a child-disappearance case.”

