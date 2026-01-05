Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie said he had recently obtained fresh information linked to the disappearance of Joshlin Smith

His remarks followed questions about why more than 500 days had passed without the establishment of the foundation

McKenzie responded by saying the delay was necessary, as he was waiting for individuals who had been working on the information to complete their work

JOHANNESBURG - Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie said newly obtained information related to the disappearance of Joshlin Smith had contributed to delays in launching the Joshlin Smith Foundation.

Delayed for more than 500 days

The Patriotic Alliance leader indicated that the additional developments required further engagement before the foundation could be formally established. The explanation followed questions over why more than 500 days had passed without the foundation being launched. McKenzie had previously announced on 8 July 2024 that he would donate his entire ministerial salary towards establishing the Joshlin Smith Foundation to support missing children.

City Press reported that, during a live Facebook broadcast, Gayton McKenzie attributed the delay to newly emerging information linked to the disappearance of Joshlin Smith. He indicated that he was waiting for individuals involved in processing that information before taking further steps. McKenzie also stated that he had not conducted any additional investigations himself and that police had not pursued further inquiries into the case.

McKenzie indicated that individuals working on the matter had achieved a breakthrough and that the findings would be made public once discussions had taken place with the minister of police. He further claimed that he had set aside funding to support an independent investigation. The minister also said the foundation had already been registered and would be officially launched in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape, which is Smith’s hometown.

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding what the minister said.

@Bas37234 said:

"Gayton can never be trusted. He is like a gossip story in the kasi. It grows a tail around every corner."

@Ta2edGangsta said:

"How many times has he claimed to know what happened to her? Just a big mouth."

@MLANDO60870174 said:

"He is talking nonsense; he is a minister. He must act."

@SimplyMegszcpt said:

"A new low for McKenzie. Anything to remain relevant."

@PasekaTsoaela said:

"Campaigning for local government, he exhausted the Nathaniel Julies story."

McKenzie opens about use of “Abahambe”

In another article, Briefly News reported that Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has responded to criticism over his reduced use of the slogan “Abahambe.”

He said that his role in the Cabinet requires a different approach. McKenzie explained that while he was once a vocal public face of the party’s anti-illegal immigration campaign, including actions at the South Africa–Zimbabwe border, immigration now falls under the mandate of Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber.

