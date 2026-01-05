Global site navigation

Gayton McKenzie Defends AFCON Morocco Trip, Says He Paid for Vacation to Support Bafana Bafana
Football

Gayton McKenzie Defends AFCON Morocco Trip, Says He Paid for Vacation to Support Bafana Bafana

by  Ncube Harrison
3 min read
  • Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie faced criticism online over his frequent trips to Morocco during the 2026 AFCON
  • McKenzie clarified that he paid for all travel, accommodation, and transport himself while on vacation
  • South Africans reacted with mixed opinions, sparking a debate on patriotism and public perceptions

Sport Minister Gayton McKenzie found himself under scrutiny on X when a football fan questioned his travels to Morocco for the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Gayton McKenzie, Sports Minister, Bafana Bafana
Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie was slammed by football lovers online after his tweet. Image: @GaytonMck
Source: Twitter

McKenzie has flown in and out of the North African country to cheer on South Africa’s senior national team, Bafana Bafana. One fan labelled the trips as a wasteful use of taxpayer money, prompting the minister to clarify how his back-and-forth trips had been funded.

The Sports Minister has been vocal in his support of Bafana Bafana, sharing updates online throughout the tournament, which began in December 2025. South Africa started strongly with a 2-1 win over Angola and a 3-2 victory against neighbours Zimbabwe, but their campaign ended in disappointment on Sunday, 4 January, following a 2-1 loss to Cameroon.

Fan questions McKenzie’s travel costs, Minister clarifies

In a post on X on 4 January, a fan identified as Thembelani (@Themb_Mazi) asked:

"Have you been in Morocco since the opener, or are you flying in and out? Either way, a brazen waste of taxpayer money."

McKenzie responded:

"Let me assist you gently. I am on leave and on vacation in Dubai with my kids. I paid for my own flight ticket, hotel, and car rental to come and support the team today in Morocco. I am leaving tomorrow morning again."

South Africans react to McKenzie’s support

The Minister’s tweet divided South Africans online, with opinions ranging from support to scepticism:

@SphiweJohn:

"Even if you have been there ever since, it was okay as the Minister of Sport. I don’t always agree with you, but sometimes people are tiring."

@bhunganetj:

"You personally paid to be in Morocco. What about Dubai, who paid for that vacation?"

@CRangataJ:

"A true patriot."

@vbthoughts_001:

"That's patriotism! I would say click on ignore, but sometimes one’s just got to silence the critics."

@StHonorable:

"There's no need to explain yourself."

@GeraldGwb:

"Sometimes you need to ignore these armchair critics who clearly want to distract you, Minister.''

@schucky94:

''Are you gonna go back to Morocco when they lift the Afcon trophy?''

@The_Boy_Jerome:

''Sit down, dawg, you're playing against Cameroon, this ain’t no Lesotho, Zimbabwe or Botswana.''

@Primovikanto12:

"A minister of Art and Culture does not believe in supporting South African tourism venues. Goes to Dubai.''

McKenzie’s clarification appears to have settled some debates, though reactions online remain mixed as South Africans weigh patriotism against perceptions of public spending.

South Africa, Bafana Bafana, Afcon 2025
Lyle Foster celebrates scoring his Bafana Bafana's second goal during the Africa Cup of Nations Group B football match between South Africa and Angola. Image: Khaled Desouki
Source: Getty Images

Gayton McKenzie faces backlash for 'unsporting' tweet

Briefly News previously reported that Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has come under fire for his “unsporting” AFCON tweet following Bafana Bafana’s 2-1 Group B win over Angola on Monday, 22 December 2025.

His words were widely criticised by football fans, who labelled the post as unsporting and inappropriate for a government official.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Ncube Harrison avatar

Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.

