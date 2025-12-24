The Sports Minister sparked controversy after commenting on an AFCON match in a way many found inappropriate

South African football fans reacted strongly, questioning his professionalism and sense of fair play

The situation has stirred a wider debate about sportsmanship and accountability for public figures

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has come under fire for his “unsporting” AFCON tweet following Bafana Bafana’s 2-1 Group B win over Angola on Monday, 22 December 2025.

Orlando Pirates summer signing Oswin Appollis gave Bafana Bafana the lead in the first half, but Angola fought back before the break as Manuel Show levelled the scoreline. Burnley striker Lyle Foster secured all three points for Hugo Broos’ side, curling a stunning shot from outside the box to seal the 2-1 victory for the South African men’s national team.

After the match, McKenzie posted a tweet commenting on the game:

"You guys gave us a real scare. Please beat Zimbabwe very hard, let them not qualify for the next round. Zimbabwe celebrated our near non-qualification for the World Cup like they had won the World Cup."

His words were widely criticised by football fans, who labelled the post as unsporting and inappropriate for a government official.

@Blessin43264815:

“Sportsmanship, as someone who is a minister, it's very important, sir.”

@zanupf_patriots:

“This is self-imposed stress… wait and see.”

@lilomatic:

“Are you on steroids or what? You sound like an excitable troll. What happened to ministerial integrity?”

@mpho_pitsi_za:

“Are you hacked or what?”

@TLHOMPHOPHAHLA1:

“Behave like a minister, leave banter to us.”

@Tumisang_moch:

“I love this level of pettiness plus Zimbabweans said they don’t play to win; they play to disqualify others 😂”

@AHT_YssY:

“I’m with you on this one, minister 😂😂😂 Zimbabwe must catch hands in this tournament for their World Cup qualifying sins.”

Bafana Bafana set for Egypt clash amid injury concerns

Bafana Bafana will face Egypt in their next Group B match, following Egypt’s 2-1 victory over Zimbabwe. The Egyptian squad is closely monitoring the recovery of key players Mostafa Mohamed and Mohamed Hamdi ahead of the clash. According to Youm7, the Egyptian medical team is racing against time to ensure both players are match-ready. Head coach Hossam Hassan has instructed the team’s chief physician, Dr Mohamed Abu El-Ela, to provide daily detailed medical reports to assess their availability.

Egypt has already prepared alternative line-ups should either player fail to recover in time. Despite the uncertainty, the Pharaohs still boast strong attacking options, including Omar Marmoush and Mohamed Salah, who both scored against Zimbabwe, along with Al Ahly stars Mahmoud Trezeguet and Ibrahim Adel.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe, missing English Premier League star Marshall Munetsi, will be hoping for a positive result against Angola, who will also be recovering from their narrow defeat to Bafana Bafana

