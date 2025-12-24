Zimbabwe will be without EPL star Marshall Munetsi for their AFCON 2025 group stage clash with Bafana Bafana due to injury

The Warriors face further setbacks with Khama Billiart and Andy Rinomhota also ruled out of the tournament

Egypt is keeping a close eye on the fitness of Mostafa Mohamed and Mohamed Hamdi ahead of their crucial match against Bafana

An English Premier League star is set to miss the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), ruling him out of Zimbabwe’s crucial Group B clash against Bafana Bafana.

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Marshall Munetsi, who joined Wolves last season from the French side Stade de Reims, sustained an injury while in the United Kingdom, making him unavailable for the tournament.

Bafana Bafana opened their Group B campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Angola on Monday, 22 December, in Marrakesh, Morocco. Bafana Bafana struck first with Oswin Appollis putting them ahead, but Angola quickly fought back as Manuel Show levelled the score, putting significant pressure on the home side, especially during the opening half. Lyle Foster later ensured the win with a decisive goal late in the game.

Second-half substitute Tshepang Moremi made the difference for Bafana Bafana when he came on and earned praise from Broos after the match.

In another Group B match, Egypt narrowly defeated Zimbabwe by the same scoreline. Munetsi’s absence is a significant blow for Zimbabwe, who will also miss former Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiart and English Championship midfielder Andy Rinomhota of Reading FC.

“This one hurts, as representing the Warriors has always been a dream, and wearing our colours is the greatest honour of my career. AFCON would have been even more significant,” Munetsi wrote on social media.

“I had an injury recently, and my club, Wolves, communicated with the association that I was recovering well and even offered medical support. Unfortunately, there was no follow-up communication, and decisions were made without clarity.”

Egypt eyes fitness updates ahead of Bafana clash

While Zimbabwe faces injury setbacks, Egypt is monitoring the recovery of key players, Mostafa Mohamed and Mohamed Hamdi, ahead of their encounter with Bafana Bafana. According to Youm7, the Egyptian medical team is racing against time to get both players match-ready. Head coach Hossam Hassan has instructed the team’s chief physician, Dr Mohamed Abu El-Ela, to provide daily, detailed medical reports to assess their availability.

Plans for alternative line-ups are already in place should either player fail to recover in time. Despite the uncertainty, Egypt still boasts strong attacking options, including Omar Marmoush and Mohamed Salah, who both scored against Zimbabwe, as well as Al Ahly stars Mahmoud Trezeguet and Ibrahim Adel.

Bafana Bafana will face Egypt on Boxing Day, while Zimbabwe takes on Angola later the same day, with all eyes on how injuries will shape the Group B standings.

