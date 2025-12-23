Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Benedict Vilakazi has likened rising Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi to Brazilian icon and World Cup champion Roberto Carlos.

The South African international delivered an assured performance at the centre of defence as Bafana Bafana edged Angola 2–1 in their Group B opening match at the AFCON on Monday evening.

Earlier this month, the ex-Orlando Pirates defender found himself on the wrong side of head coach Hugo Broos due to reporting late to camp. However, the recently signed Chicago Fire player quickly moved past the setback and played his part in South Africa’s win over the Palancas Negras.

Vilakazi confidently suggested that Mbokazi rivals the ex-Real Madrid left-back, Roberto Carlos, following a spectacular effort that hammered the crossbar from more than 40 yards away.

Tso described Mbokazi as a commanding presence, saying the defender already plays with greater composure than Ngezana. He highlighted how Mbokazi consistently supports the back line, offering cover for Ngezana while showing confidence on the ball and sharp awareness when regaining possession.

He also drew attention to Mbokazi’s attacking ability, pointing to a particular strike and questioning whether there is currently any defender capable of hitting the ball with such authority. Tso suggested that the last player he remembered producing something similar was Roberto Carlos, referencing football history to emphasise the rarity of the moment.

According to Tso, it is uncommon to see centre-backs attempt — let alone execute — shots of that quality, again mentioning Roberto Carlos as the closest comparison from the past.

He added that Mbokazi is still developing and believes the young defender is a player who must be protected at all costs, especially from injury.

In a light-hearted remark, Tso said losing Mbokazi alongside Tebza (Teboho Mokoena) and Ronwen Williams would be too much for him to handle, joking that such a scenario might land him in hospital.

Source: Briefly News