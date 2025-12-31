Gayton McKenzie has responded to criticism over the reduced use of the 'Abahambe' slogan as a Cabinet minister

The Sports, Arts and Culture Minister admitted previous missteps while balancing party politics and ministerial responsibilities

Mixed public reactions emerged over McKenzie's comments on immigration and Cabinet duties

McKenzie dismissed claims that he has benefited personally from being in government. Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - Patriotic Alliance leader and Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has responded to criticism over his reduced use of the slogan “Abahambe.” He said that his role in Cabinet requires a different approach.

McKenzie explained that while he was once a vocal public face of the party’s anti-illegal immigration campaign, including actions at the South Africa–Zimbabwe border, immigration now falls under the mandate of Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber. He said speaking publicly on the issue as a Cabinet minister could undermine colleagues and violate the principle of collective responsibility.

He said that he previously overstepped when he publicly opposed the announcement of a Nigerian as Miss South Africa. McKenzie admitted that he handled the matter poorly and placed a fellow minister in a difficult position. The minister said he later realised he would not appreciate another minister commenting on his own portfolio.

Responding to accusations that he had “sold out,” McKenzie insisted this was not the case. He said he now raises immigration concerns within Cabinet, where he believes his influence is stronger. The minister added that there has been a noticeable shift in the government’s stance on illegal immigration, which he attributed to internal lobbying by several leaders.

McKenzie said the Patriotic Alliance continues to campaign strongly against illegal immigration. He also dismissed claims that he has benefited personally from being in government, saying he joined the Cabinet to serve, not to enrich himself.

Minister McKenzie has responded to criticism over his reduced use of the slogan “Abahambe." Image: Oupa Bopape/Getty Images

South Africans weigh in

The minister's explanation sparked mixed reactions online.

@rashid_kay said:

"This doesn’t make any sense. Was it PA or him personally who was against illegal immigration? If we take his excuse, then why is the party also mute on the issue?"

@ShavhaniT said:

"The ministerial position does not take away your party position and role. Steenhuisen still talk against BEE. You can still say and do the same things in all events of the PA."

@Blacksh90139340 said:

"The man is practically saying I can’t speak with my mouth full."

@TeddyMdhlu6428 said:

"You're lying, we don't see your deputy, Kenny, going around saying abahambe cause you're both in government, enjoying the benefits."

@BhalistoN said:

"Fully support him on that; he is the Minister of Sports. Sports unite people. A step in the right direction, Minister."

@SarjooJoseph said:

"That kind of honesty is non-existent in your political party, where they only talk about having Temu degrees and their dislike for matriculants. Or did you expect him to lie?"

@SelloCry2020 said:

"GAYTON is like Julius Malema, they know their target market as to stay in parliament and live a good lifestyle of blue lights."

