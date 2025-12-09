Minister of the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has reiterated his support for South African President Ramaphosa

McKenzie stated that Ramaphosa is responsible for putting together the GNU, which he said is solid and on track to fix South Africa

He further reiterated that Ramaphosa will complete his second term, with McKenzie fully behind him

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton MacKenzie. Image: @SportArtsCultur/X

PRETORIA – Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has once again reiterated his support for President Cyril Ramaphosa, insisting that the President will complete his second term. McKenzie was speaking at the opening of the Gallery of Leaders Permanent Exhibition in Pretoria on 8 December 2025.

McKenzie praises Ramaphosa for the creation of the GNU and reiterates his support for Ramaphosa

McKenzie praised President Ramaphosa for establishing the Government of National Unity (GNU), which he described as “solid” and “on track to fix South Africa.” He credited Ramaphosa for bringing together different political parties after the 2024 elections, saying the voters had made it clear that they did not want a single-party government but rather a “mixed masala” of diverse political voices.

He further commended Ramaphosa for accepting the election results peacefully after the ANC lost total power,making space for other political parties. He noted that in other countries, such circumstances might have resulted in instability.

“In other countries, the army would have taken over. We would have seen a coup. But Matamela, His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa, said, ‘No, I accept the election results.’ That is the beauty of President Ramaphosa and what he has managed to achieve,” McKenzie said.

The GNU is forever, and Ramaphosa is going nowhere

McKenzie emphasised that the GNU is functioning effectively and is “on the right track” to fix the country. He dismissed rumours of Ramaphosa’s possible resignation, urging South Africans not to believe speculation.

We have tasted power; we are coming back by force. The GNU is forever. We are together forever. The people want the GNU,” he declared.

He added that he would not participate in any efforts to remove the President, saying,

“Leave those ones who are in factions. The President is going nowhere. He is going to serve his term, and we will support him. You want to chase away the President who made us? Matamela must serve his two terms because he is leading us in the right way.”

McKenzie also responded to critics questioning his loyalty, saying,

“I don’t know which faction I’m in, but I know who appointed me, who made me honourable and now you want me to turn my back on that man?"

Gayton McKenzie has thrown his full support behind President Ramaphosa. Image: @whyufikelate/X

McKenzie previously commented on Ramaphosa's resignation rumours

McKenzie had previously dismissed rumours of Ramaphosa’s resignation in November, after a letter reportedly circulated among Eastern Cape ANC members calling for the President to step down. It was alleged that a faction in the province wanted the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) dissolved and replaced with a task team led by former President Thabo Mbeki.

Responding at the time to a post on X about ANC infighting, McKenzie wrote, “We have turned the corner in South Africa. The rand is strong. In the third quarter, we created something like 300,000 jobs. The GNU is really taking the country up now.

Controversy over McKenzie's past social media posts

Previously, Briefly News reported that McKenzie faced calls for his removal after old social media posts, which allegedly contained derogatory language towards black people, resurfaced. Action SA filed a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), while the EFF urged President Ramaphosa to take action against him.

