President Cyril Ramaphosa weighed in on allegations that United States President Donald Trump is keen on invading the country

The speculations emerge after Trump's activities in Venezuela and recent threats to intervene in South Africa's alleged white genocide

Ramaphosa said that he was not concerned, and South Africans weighed in, with some standing on Ramaphosa's side on social media

Cyril Ramaphosa commented on speculations of the US invading the country. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

GAUTENG — President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he was not concerned about the United States invading South Africa.

MDN News posted a video of Ramaphosa speaking at an African National Congress event on 6 January 2026. He said that he was not worried about an invasion. He remarked that South Africa is far from being invaded.

"In the end, the United States is an important country in the world," he said.

Donald Trump vs South America

Concerns of Trump invading South Africa arose after the American President's actions in Venezuela. Trump ordered the extrajudicial extraction of the South American country's former president, Nicolás Maduro, on 3 January 2026. Trump accused Maduro of running a drug trafficking syndicate.

Trump also threatened the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and said that Cuba was ready to fall. Petro responded sharply to Trump and said that he would pick up arms if Trump's administration attacked Colombia. South Africa condemned Trump's actions in Venezuela and called for the international community to act urgently against him.

Donald Trump issued a threat to Gustavo Petro. Image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

South Africans agree with Ramaphosa

Netizens commenting on X stood with Ramaphosa.

Inor Alomidom said:

"South Africa is not Venezuela. Let him try to invade South Africa. It will be the end of America."

Andrew said:

"Ability does not mean intent. We all know this, right?"

TMAN said:

"South Africa is not Venezuela. Americans should pray for Trump not to dare!"

Zwely said:

"Rela. We don't have oil. They won't invade us."

Thabo said:

Realistically, the worst SA could face from the US is sanctions, but it's not an easy option. An invasion makes no sense. The distance, logistics, and lack of oil or strategic resources remove the incentive."

