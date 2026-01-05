Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk's recent post about United States President Donald Trump caused a debate on social media and fuelled rumours of a revived friendship

Musk posted a picture of himself and the 47th US president after a major fallout between the two due to a bill Trump passed

Netizens on social media flooded the comment section with colourful takes on the possibility of the Trump-Musk bromance revival

Elon Musk had dinner with Donald Trump.

UNITED STATES — Tech billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted a picture of United States President Donald Trump on 4 January 2026, months after their falling out over a bill Trump passed. The post fuelled rumours that the pair may be on good terms again.

Musk posted the picture on his @elonmusk X account. The picture shows Musk having dinner with Trump and the First Lady, Melania Trump. Bodyguards and security personnel blend into the background while Musk focuses on Trump, who is talking. Melania's back is towards the camera. It is not clear where the picture was taken.

Why did Trump and Musk beef?

The fallout between Trump and Musk occurred on June 6, 2025, after Trump introduced the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which would increase spending by the United States government. Musk criticised the bill and accused Trump of wanting to overspend. He also called it an abomination.

Musk's fallout with Trump resulted in him stepping down from his position as the director of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a department Trump established to cut government spending. Trump threatened to end Musk's government contract, and Musk hit back and said that he would decommission Dragon, SpaceX's spacecraft, which the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Elon Musk was with Donald Trump.

What did netizens say?

Netizens commented on X with a variety of comments and criticisms. Some slammed Musk and accused him of wanting to cover up the Epstein Files after accusing Trump of being in the files.

Marlene Robertson asked:

"So does thismean you no longer intend to drop the Epstein bomb on Trump?"

Brittany Belle asked:

"Is the truth coming out as you posted?"

Harry Sisson asked:

"So you dined with someone you said is in the Epstein files?"

George Gallow asked:

"Did you tell him he was in the Epstein Files?"

VraserX asked:

"Didn't you literally tell everyone he was in the Epstein files, or does that memory get deleted when there's a dinner invitation?"

