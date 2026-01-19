FIFA warned World Cup 2026 fans that holding a match ticket does not guarantee entry to the US following Trump’s travel bans

The US travel restrictions now affect 15 nations, adding to a total of 75 countries impacted ahead of the tournament

Fans from affected countries are urged to apply for visas early and check entry requirements for the US, Canada, and Mexico

FIFA has issued a statement following U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to ban citizens from 15 World Cup nations from entering the United States. With the US set to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico, the travel restrictions have sparked concern among fans planning to attend the tournament.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and U.S. President Donald Trump on stage during the FIFA World Cup 2026 official draw at the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts. Image: Tasos Katopodis

Source: Getty Images

The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off in June and will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States. With the tournament draw already finalised, participating nations now know their groups and opponents.

Africa will be represented by ten countries: Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, South Africa, Cape Verde, Ghana, Senegal, the Ivory Coast, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Excitement is building for the expanded 48-team global showpiece, but anxiety has risen for some African nations following U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest travel restrictions.

On 16 December 2025, Trump, who was awarded a Peace Prize by FIFA during the World Cup draw, announced a partial travel ban affecting some African countries, which could prevent supporters from entering the United States.

FIFA releases statement

According to FIFA, holding a match ticket does not automatically grant entry to the host country. The organisation advised fans to check the official government websites for the United States, Canada, and Mexico to confirm entry requirements.

“A match ticket does not guarantee admission to a host country, and fans should visit each country’s government website today for entry requirements for Canada, Mexico and the United States,” FIFA stated.

Fans are encouraged to submit visa applications as early as possible due to processing times. Ticket holders travelling to the US will also be eligible for the FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System (FIFA PASS) when it becomes available in the coming weeks.

Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump as he receives the FIFA Peace Prize during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Image: Hector Vivas

Source: Getty Images

Trump expands travel restrictions

Trump’s travel ban now affects a total of 75 countries and aims to reduce immigration into the United States. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the measures on X (formerly Twitter), describing the banned countries as sources of security and economic concerns.

Fans from countries such as Iran and Haiti have already been confirmed as being unable to attend the tournament in the US. Other nations, including Senegal, the Ivory Coast, Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, Ghana, Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia, and Uruguay, may now face uncertainties regarding entry. Some countries have had their visa processing fully suspended, while Senegal and the Ivory Coast are under partial restrictions.

Additionally, Iraq, Jamaica, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which could still qualify for the World Cup through playoff fixtures, are included in the list of affected nations. FIFA’s statement emphasises the importance of early planning for fans hoping to travel to the tournament.

Source: Briefly News