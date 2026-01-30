The 2026 FIFA World Cup is facing growing uncertainty as US immigration decisions begin to overshadow preparations for the global tournament

Several African nations that have already qualified are confronting potential travel hurdles, raising concerns about fan access and tournament inclusivity

South African supporters hoping to follow Bafana Bafana in the United States may encounter significant visa delays amid tighter entry requirements

Briefly News spoke exclusively to football journalist Brighton Bafana, who warned that visa restrictions could affect team morale

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is edging closer, but the global showpiece is already being overshadowed by political tension rather than football excitement.

Donald Trump receives the FIFA Peace Prize from Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA. Image: Patrick Smith

Source: Getty Images

The tournament will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, the tournament will see the majority of matches staged on American soil. However, recent developments in US immigration policy have raised concerns about whether fans from several countries will be able to attend the event without difficulty.

African nations affected by US travel restrictions

Ivory Coast and Senegal, both of which have qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, fall under partial travel restrictions imposed by the United States. The US State Department has confirmed that a FIFA Pass appointment does not guarantee visa approval for applicants who are otherwise deemed ineligible.

As a result, supporters from these countries may face significant challenges when attempting to travel to the United States. While visa applications are still being accepted, approval is not assured, and entry may be denied.

Exceptions to the travel restrictions apply to athletes, team officials, coaches, essential support staff and their immediate family members. These exemptions do not extend to fans or spectators.

The United States is set to host 78 of the tournament’s 104 matches across 11 cities, with the final scheduled to take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. African fans hoping to attend the World Cup are advised to secure visa appointments as early as possible and to stay informed about any changes to immigration guidance.

US President Donald Trump reintroduced travel restrictions affecting several countries, some of which have already qualified for the tournament. The decision has reignited debate around the growing influence of politics on international sport.

U.S. President Donald Trump receives the FIFA Peace Prize from Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw. Image: Jia Haocheng - Pool

Source: Getty Images

Writing in the Daily Maverick, journalist Mike Wills argued that Trump views the World Cup as a personal hosting project rather than a shared global responsibility. He suggests that both the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics risk being used as political instruments instead of inclusive international events.

Wills also pointed out that the United States announced an indefinite pause on immigrant visa processing for dozens of countries. This has raised fears of reduced attendance and potential boycotts, with media reports earlier this month claiming that thousands of World Cup tickets were cancelled shortly after the announcement. Despite this, organisers remain confident that the tournament will proceed as planned.

Exclusive expert insight on World Cup visa risks

Briefly News exclusively spoke to respected football journalist Brighton Bafana, who said the visa uncertainty could have far-reaching consequences beyond fan attendance.

Bafana explained that African teams could be psychologically affected by the limited presence of their supporters, noting that World Cup tournaments often rely on diaspora backing to recreate a sense of home advantage. He added that playing in near-empty sections traditionally filled by African fans could impact player morale and match-day atmosphere.

He further warned that the visa situation exposes a deeper inequality in global football, where qualification on the pitch does not always guarantee equal access off it. According to Bafana, the restrictions highlight how geopolitical power continues to shape who gets to fully participate in major sporting events.

The journalist also stressed that FIFA risks reputational damage if supporters from qualified nations are effectively locked out. He said the governing body should be engaging more forcefully with host nations to ensure that fans are treated as stakeholders rather than inconveniences.

Bafana added that South African supporters should prepare for delays and possible rejections, advising fans to view the process realistically rather than emotionally, as the political climate in the United States remains unpredictable.

US visa challenges facing South African World Cup fans

While the World Cup is expected to go ahead, South Africans hoping to travel to the United States to support Bafana Bafana could face a far more difficult journey.

Wills warned that securing a US visa with a South African passport may prove extremely challenging, particularly for supporters hoping to attend matches hosted in American cities.

According to Wills, the current political climate and stricter immigration policies could significantly reduce the number of South African supporters able to attend the tournament. He has urged fans to manage expectations, noting that even established global sporting events are increasingly shaped by geopolitical realities.

As the countdown to 2026 continues, questions remain around accessibility, inclusivity and whether football’s biggest stage can truly rise above politics.

In January 2026, FIFA launched the Prioritised Appointment Scheduling System, known as FIFA Pass. The system was announced by Trump in November 2025 and officially went live on Tuesday, 20 January 2026. It was designed to assist supporters from countries whose national teams have qualified for the World Cup but who may otherwise struggle to secure visa appointments in time for the tournament.

FIFA World Cup Bafana Bafana match details

