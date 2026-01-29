“No One Asked for It”: Mzansi Cheers as $70M Melania Trump Documentary Is Pulled From Theatres
- A US political commentator revealed that Melania Trump’s $70 million documentary was pulled from South African cinemas following global backlash and weak ticket sales ahead of its premiere
- South Africans welcomed the decision and praising distributors for removing the film from local cinema schedules
- The move highlighted political sentiments and public pressure increasingly shaping global entertainment distribution
Political commentator Aaron Parnas set social media alight on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, after revealing that Melania Trump’s highly anticipated documentary, Melania, which reportedly cost more than $70 million to produce, had been pulled from theatre schedules across South Africa.
The revelation, shared via TikTok, gained traction as viewers reacted to news that the film would no longer screen locally following growing backlash linked to political tensions in the United States.
According to Parnas, the decision was influenced by a combination of weak ticket sales and intensifying criticism surrounding recent immigration enforcement actions carried out by the US government. While the documentary has not been officially banned, South Africa’s main film distributor, Filmfinity, reportedly opted not to release it in local theatres, citing both commercial considerations and public sentiment as key factors behind the move.
In a TikTok video posted by Aaron Parnas, he explained that cinemas across the United States were also struggling to fill seats ahead of the documentary’s scheduled premiere later this week. Despite its massive $70 million production budget, audience interest has reportedly remained low, raising concerns among distributors about the film’s commercial viability.
The $70 million production faced weak demand
Parnas revealed that empty seats in American theatres signalled broader global disinterest in the project, which is closely linked to the current political climate in the United States. He added that recent immigration enforcement operations in many parts of the country sparked international backlash, placing additional pressure on distributors worldwide.
Mzansi weighs in on the development
The news triggered widespread discussion online, with many South Africans welcoming the decision and expressing approval of the documentary would not reach local cinema screens.
@Alicia commented:
“No one asked for that documentary.”
@kurtoz5 🇿🇦 asked:
“Why on earth would we South Africans want to watch that?😂”
@Leenah🌸 said:
“I am South African and in South Africa, but I did not even know about it.🙄 We don't care.”
@Tiki toko Investigators wrote:
“I don't think we even knew until now. I would watch to see how she stands up against Trump. Maybe she has a trick that we can only use against him.”
@Kelley Patricia 🇨🇦 commented:
“He will probably take this out on South Africa somehow.”
More Donald Trump stories on Briefly News
- Briefly News previously reported that a Witbank journalist was racially attacked online after questioning US President Donald Trump about his white genocide claims in South Africa.
- White farmers in Zimbabwe turned to US President Donald Trump to help them get compensation for land taken in the 2000s.
- President Ramaphosa clarified that he was not invited to Trump's 'Board of Peace.'
