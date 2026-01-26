White farmers in Zimbabwe turned to US President Donald Trump to help them get compensation for land taken in the 2000s

A lobbying group is working to convince American officials to support Zimbabwe's debt clearance for the promised R65 billion payout

South Africans flooded the comment section with mixed reactions, with some questioning whether it was fair

Facebook page @businessinsiderssa shared a post on 24 January 2026 discusing white farmers who lost their land during Zimbabwe's violent land seizures in the early 2000s who are now asking US President Donald Trump to step in. These farmers are asking for help from Trump to helpthem recover the R65 billion they were promised.

The farmers, who had their commercial properties confiscated by state-backed militants under former president Robert Mugabe's Fast-Track Land Reform Programme, have been waiting years for compensation that Zimbabwe's government keeps delaying.

Mercury Public Affairs LLC, who has ties to Trump, filed a statement last month confirming they would advocate for the white farmers without charging fees. The group's job is to convince American officials to support Zimbabwe's debt clearance process and help create financial arrangements that could generate the money needed to pay back the farmers.

Trump has mentioned supporting white farmers in Southern Africa. Zimbabwe's government, led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, committed to paying $3.5 billion (about R65 billion) over ten years to 4,000 white farmers under a 2020 agreement. However, the country's economic struggles have caused consistent payment delays.

In May 2024, Andrew Bvumbe, head of debt management in Zimbabwe's Ministry of Finance, said they needed to vet around 1,300 farmers and confirm the amounts owed, hoping to finish by the third quarter of that year.

According to the report by Business Insider, Mugabe's programme started in 2000 and saw approximately 4,000 commercial farms seized through force or intimidation, drastically reducing Zimbabwe's agricultural output.

South Africans divided over farmers' appeal

Netizens shared their thoughts on Facebook account @businessinsiderssa's post, with different opinions:

@loydllodzachakauya joked:

"We will ask Malema first, but I think they know Malema's answer already 🤣🤣🤣"

@moniquefordjaiteh questioned:

"How does one get compensation for stolen land?"

@munyaradziabrahamtavengwa responded:

"From who they bought that land from 🤦🏾"

@stevenorris shared:

"Once Zimbabwe completes this compensation there will be big investment from outside. Everyone will benefit - perhaps even the potholes will be repaired. 🙂"

@sidsid asked:

"So why does Trump have to be involved in Zimbabwean affairs? Who is he?"

@lucianpaidaasherubaya noted:

"But they've been getting their monies back in a payment plan though."

More about Trump and Southern Africa

