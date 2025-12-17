The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, featuring a record 48-team tournament.

Two African nations could see their fans barred from entering the U.S. because of the new travel restrictions imposed by President Donald Trump

Exemptions apply only to players, staff, and immediate family, leaving travelling supporters affected ahead of key matches

The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off in June and will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States. With the tournament draw already finalised, participating nations now know their groups and opponents.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and U.S. President Donald Trump on stage during the FIFA World Cup 2026 official draw at the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts. Image: Tasos Katopodis

Source: Getty Images

Africa will be represented by ten countries: Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, South Africa, Cape Verde, Ghana, Senegal, the Ivory Coast, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Excitement is building for the expanded 48-team global showpiece, but anxiety has risen for some African nations following U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest travel restrictions.

On 16 December 2025, Trump, who was awarded a Peace Prize by FIFA during the World Cup draw, announced a partial travel ban affecting some African countries, which could prevent supporters from entering the United States.

The new proclamation adds Ivory Coast and Senegal to the list, joining Iran and Haiti, whose nationals are already restricted. The ban applies to both immigrants and non-immigrants, including business and tourist visitors, categories that would typically cover fans attending the World Cup.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025, in Washington, DC. Image: Hector Vivas

Source: Getty Images

Senegal and the Ivory Coast fans face restrictions

Despite the ban, athletes, coaching staff and immediate family members travelling for the tournament are exempt, while travelling supporters remain affected. Senegal has been drawn into Group I, alongside France, Norway, and a play-off winner yet to be decided between Bolivia, Iraq, or Suriname.

Their matches against France and Norway will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with the play-off fixture scheduled in Toronto, Canada, meaning fans may still be able to attend at least one match. Senegal will also face the United States in a pre-tournament friendly on 31 May in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Meanwhile, the Ivory Coast is in Group E, where they will play Ecuador and Curacao at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, before taking on Germany at BMO Field in Toronto. The travel restrictions cast uncertainty over fan attendance, heightening tensions as the World Cup approaches.

Bafana Bafana will kick off their campaign in Group A on Thursday, 11 June, against Mexico at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, with kick-off at 22:00 South African time. Their second match will take place on Thursday, 18 June, against the Playoff winner at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, starting at 19:00 SA time. They will conclude the group stage on Wednesday, 25 June, against South Korea at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, with a 04:00 kick-off SA time.

FIFA World Cup Bafana Bafana match details

Briefly News previously reported that FIFA has confirmed the fixtures, match dates, venues, and kick-off times for Bafana Bafana ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

The announcement follows the tournament draw held on Friday, 5 December 2025, in Washington, DC.USA President Donald Trump was also present during the event.

Source: Briefly News