Bafana Bafana’s elimination at the first knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations was not the ideal preparation for the upcoming Fifa World Cup later this year.

However, the growing confidence that they can match the world’s elite could prove invaluable on the global stage. That is the opinion of former Manchester United and France forward Louis Saha.

For years, African nations have been regarded as outsiders at the World Cup, rarely viewed as genuine title contenders. Saha argues that this long-held perception must be challenged if progress is to be made.

According to the former striker, the foundation for any historic breakthrough lies in a shift in mentality.

African Teams Must Embrace a Winning Mindset

Saha stressed that belief is now essential for African teams aiming to compete at the highest level.

He explained that nations must convince themselves they are capable of producing something extraordinary, including advancing deep into the tournament. In his view, South Africa should be part of that conversation.

With the World Cup scheduled to take place across Mexico and the United States from June 11 to July 19, players are expected to face intense summer heat typical of the northern hemisphere.

Saha believes African teams are well equipped to handle such conditions, having regularly performed in similarly demanding environments at home. He noted that the ability to cope with extreme heat could even work in their favour.

He added that a renewed mindset is crucial, referencing conversations he has had with African legends such as Yaya Touré, Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o. In Saha’s assessment, African players must play without inferiority, abandoning any psychological barrier that places European or Western teams on a pedestal.

Saha: Africa Capable of World Cup Glory

Taking his argument further, Saha insisted that an African nation has the potential to lift the World Cup trophy.

He pointed to Morocco’s recent performances as evidence of what is possible, arguing there is no fundamental reason why an African team cannot go all the way.

While acknowledging that traditional powerhouses like Argentina, Brazil, France and Germany often deliver when it matters most, Saha believes African sides have now reached a level where they are ready to compete head-to-head with the very best.

Source: Briefly News