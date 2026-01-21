The US has launched a priority visa system for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to help ticket holders secure travel despite global restrictions

African nations, including the Ivory Coast, Senegal, and Ghana, face uncertainty as travel bans and visa suspensions affect fans

Exceptions apply only to athletes, staff, and immediate family, leaving supporters at risk of being denied entry

The United States has launched a priority visa system for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the US, Mexico, and Canada from 11 June to 19 July.

The move comes after President Donald Trump announced a travel ban last year affecting several nations, some of which have qualified for the tournament.

According to BBC Sport, fans who have purchased World Cup tickets can now access priority visa appointments through the Fifa Prioritised Appointment Scheduling System, or Fifa Pass. The system was announced by Trump in November 2025 and went live on Tuesday, 20 January 2026. It is aimed at supporters from countries whose teams have qualified but who may otherwise face delays in receiving visa appointments in time for the tournament.

FIFA has emphasised that holding a match ticket does not automatically guarantee entry to the host countries. Fans are advised to consult official government websites for the United States, Canada, and Mexico to confirm entry requirements. The US State Department has also stressed that a FIFA Pass appointment does not guarantee a visa, as all applicants must undergo thorough security screening and vetting.

African fans face uncertainty

Fans from countries affected by the US suspension of immigrant visa processing can still apply to travel to the World Cup. Last Wednesday, the US announced it would pause the issuance of immigrant visas for 75 countries, 15 of which have already qualified for the tournament. This includes five-time champions Brazil. Another seven nations on the list are still in contention for a World Cup spot.

A senior State Department official clarified that the pause applies only to immigrant visas and does not affect non-immigrant visas. This means tourists, athletes, their families, and media personnel can still apply for travel. Qualified nations affected include Algeria, Brazil, Cape Verde, Colombia, Egypt, Ghana, Haiti, Iran, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Uruguay, and Uzbekistan. Nations still trying to qualify include Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, DR Congo, Iraq, Jamaica, Kosovo, and North Macedonia.

Which African nations are affected?

Ivory Coast and Senegal, both qualified for the World Cup, fall under partial travel restrictions. The State Department has confirmed that a Fifa Pass appointment does not guarantee a visa for those who are otherwise ineligible, meaning fans from these nations may be unable to travel to the United States.

Exceptions to the travel ban exist for athletes, team members, coaches, essential support staff, and their immediate family members. These exemptions, however, do not apply to fans or spectators. While supporters can still submit visa applications, they may be denied entry or visa approval.

The United States will host 78 of the tournament’s 104 matches across 11 cities, with the final scheduled for MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. African fans hoping to attend the event should act quickly to secure appointments and remain updated on visa guidance.

