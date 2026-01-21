Fresh AFCON champions now under disciplinary review following a chaotic final in Morocco

CAF and FIFA are assessing potential sanctions that could impact personnel availability for the 2026 World Cup

Senegal prepares for a high-profile opener against France as doubts linger over key figures

Senegal, the Lions of Teranga, won the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco on Sunday, 18 January 2026, but now face the prospect of disciplinary action that could affect their future participation in the tournament and potentially disrupt their World Cup campaign.

The final between Morocco and Senegal descended into chaos in the closing stages, overshadowing what had been a tense and tightly contested contest.

With minutes remaining in added time, Senegalese players and technical staff erupted in anger following the referee’s decision to award Morocco a penalty in overtime. In protest, the players walked off the pitch to challenge the decision. Fan trouble in the stands compounded the tension, and Senegal now faces possible sanctions that could rule out players and coaching staff from the upcoming World Cup.

Match official Ndala Ngambo from Congo had awarded the penalty after Real Madrid’s Brahim Díaz was fouled by Malick Diouf in the 95th minute. After consulting VAR, the penalty was confirmed. The decision triggered frustration from the Senegal bench and players, culminating in the walk-off. Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mané intervened and urged his teammates to return to the pitch. Díaz then attempted a Panenka but struck a tame effort that failed to trouble the goalkeeper.

CAF regulations and FIFA response

Under the Africa Cup of Nations regulations, Senegal could still be punished despite being crowned champions. Sanctions may include financial penalties and suspensions ranging from four to six matches for members of the coaching staff and certain players. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching and qualifying fixtures still to be completed, the participation of key figures could be at risk.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino condemned the violent fan incidents and criticised the conduct of several Senegal players and officials during the final. He called on the relevant football authorities to apply appropriate disciplinary measures.

World Cup fixtures loom

Senegal’s opening match at the 2026 World Cup is scheduled against France in a repeat of the 2002 Korea-Japan encounter. Coincidentally, that tournament was the last time South Africa qualified automatically for a World Cup. Bafana Bafana have also secured their spot for the 2026 showpiece in the United States, Mexico and Canada. They will also enjoy a sense of déjà vu as they open their campaign against Mexico, mirroring the 2010 World Cup opener in Johannesburg.

Placed in Pot 3, South Africa’s national team were grouped with nations such as Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, which ensured that they could not be drawn to face any of those sides.

