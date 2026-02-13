The City of Cape Town has questioned Ramaphosa's military deployment to combat gang violence without addressing the root causes

City officials stressed the need for successful prosecutions over temporary stabilisation to end violence

President Ramaphosa defended the military's role in restoring peace and developing a tactical plan

WESTERN CAPE, CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has questioned President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to deploy soldiers to gang-affected areas in the Western Cape, warning that stabilisation without convictions will not end the violence.

Province need successful prosecutions

During his State of the Nation Address on Thursday, 12 February 2026, Ramaphosa announced that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) would be deployed to parts of the Western Cape and Gauteng to combat gang violence and illegal mining. He described organised crime as the most immediate threat to South Africa's democracy, society and economic development. The deployment marks the second time since 2019 that the army has been sent to stabilise gang-ridden communities in the Western Cape.

City Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said the province needed successful prosecutions, not a temporary calm. He said the 2019 deployment showed that short-term stabilisation failed to address the root causes of gang violence. Smith demanded that criminals terrorising Western Cape communities be arrested and successfully prosecuted. He said it was unacceptable for case dockets to go missing, investigations to stall, or cases to be withdrawn, allowing suspects to avoid court. He called on Ramaphosa to prioritise long-term solutions.

Ramaphosa said the military deployment aims to protect the peace. He confirmed that he had instructed the acting police minister and the SANDF to develop a tactical plan within days to determine where forces would be deployed in the affected provinces. He warned criminals that soldiers are not police officers and are trained for combat. On Friday, 13 February 2026, Ramaphosa defended the intervention, saying previous joint deployments alongside police had performed well. He said the operational plan would include the costs of the deployment before Parliament is informed.

