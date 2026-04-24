Pitso Mosimane responds calmly to growing concerns around the 2026 FIFA World Cup, urging focus to remain on football

The South African coach offers a grounded view after Sepp Blatter’s explosive remarks about politics and control

Mosimane insists the action on the field of play will ultimately define the tournament, despite all the noise taking place off-field

Pitso Mosimane has played down fears over the coming 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America . Image: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Renowned South African football coach Pitso Mosimane has weighed in on growing concerns surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup, urging fans to remain focused on football and trust that the game itself will rise above the noise.

Speaking during the same interview in which Sepp Blatter launched fierce criticism of the tournament’s organisation on April 23, 2026, Mosimane struck a measured tone, acknowledging the concerns but backing football to deliver once the action begins.

Mosimane urges focus on football amid 2026 World Cup concerns

Mosimane suggested that while off-field issues are dominating discussions, the real story will unfold on the pitch.

“Sometimes what happens on the green grass can hide or reveal the challenges of the game,” he said during the interview on Marawa Sports Worldwide hosted by sports broadcaster Robert Marawa.

He emphasised that despite growing debate around politics, costs and organisation, the essence of the tournament remains intact.

“Football will always come back when the game starts. The focus must be on what happens on the field,” Mosimane said.

His comments come at a time when the 2026 tournament, set to be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico, has been overshadowed by concerns raised by Blatter, including political influence and rising costs for supporters.

Mosimane plays down impact of politics and World Cup concerns

While Blatter warned that the tournament risks losing its identity, Mosimane appeared less alarmed, instead pointing to the resilience of the sport itself.

“Football is still popular. When the kickoff is there, the spirit will come back,” he said.

Rather than criticising leadership directly, Mosimane emphasised that football has always endured external pressures.

“You can speak about many things around the game, but at the end of the day, the players must play and the results will talk,” he added.

His stance offers a clear contrast to Blatter’s claim that the World Cup has lost its “soul”, instead suggesting that the tournament’s core remains intact.

Mosimane says modern football still depends on human touch

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach also reflected on the changing nature of football, particularly the growing influence of data and technology.

“Data doesn’t make you win or lose the game. You still have to coach the team,” Mosimane explained.

He stressed the importance of managing players as individuals rather than relying solely on analytics.

“You have to deal with the human being. You have to understand the player,” he said.

Mosimane also acknowledged the commercial reality of the expanded 48-team World Cup format.

“Football is business. More games, more TV, more money,” he noted.

However, he maintained that these changes do not take away from the essence of the sport.

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter has been critical of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image: Fabrice Coffrini

Source: Getty Images

Mosimane reflects on 2010 World Cup legacy in South Africa

Despite the concerns surrounding 2026, Mosimane reflected on the lasting impact of the 2010 tournament hosted in South Africa.

“You can never forget the president of FIFA giving us that opportunity. It changed our lives,” he said.

The 2010 World Cup remains a benchmark for many fans, with both Mosimane and Blatter describing it as a unique moment in football history.

As anticipation builds with less than two months to kickoff, Mosimane’s message remains clear: the true test of the tournament will not be decided in boardrooms or headlines, but on the pitch.

Visa rules for 2026 FIFA World Cup vary across host nations

Briefly News also reported that African fans travelling to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America will face different visa requirements depending on which host country they enter. This detail could catch many supporters off guard.

Matches are scheduled to take place across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Fans are advised to study the entry rules for each destination well in advance. Failure to do so could lead to unexpected travel disruptions and heartbreak at the gate.

Source: Briefly News