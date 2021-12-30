The Wife viewers are mourning the deaths of their favourite characters in the latest episodes of the show

Showmax dropped three more episodes of the epic telenovela on Thursday morning and the show's fans are going gaga

Many fans of the soapie shared that they shared tears when the likes of Mvelo, Mpande and Jabu were seemingly shot dead in the last of the three new episodes

The viewers of The Wife have taken to social media to mourn the deaths of their favourite characters in the telenovela. Showmax dropped three more episodes of the soapie this Thursday morning, 30 December.

'The Wife' viewers are mourning some of their favourite characters' deaths in the latest episodes. Image: @hlomuthewife_on_showmax

The likes of Mvelo, Mpande and Jabu are apparently dead after they were shot at by their rivals. The fans of the epic show took to Twitter to discuss the latest episodes.

Many said they can't wait for next week's episodes of The Wife so they could confirm whether their faves survived the shooting or passed away. Some expressed that they shared tears after the shooting.

@phumie__0 said:

"Not gonna lie, angikaze ngikhale to any soapie like I did today. It hit home!"

@Jennykanani wrote:

"This last episode just broke my heart. I'm in tears."

@PelisaS commented:

"I hope oMajola will die next week because uQhawe told Naledi that 6 other people died with Mvelo & Oleta on that day. Please! Don't continue making my Zulu brothers islaap tigers. Nindenzela istress."

@MalevuMandisa added:

"You know what.... If Mamzobe was shot and didn't die, Mpande is also not dead. That's what I will tell myself until next Thursday."

