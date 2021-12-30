New Couple Alert: 'The Wife's Sambulo Falls in Love with Jabu, Viewers Rejoice

The Wife's fans are rejoicing after one of their fave characters, Sambulo, has found love in the arms of Jabu

Showmax dropped three new episodes of the epic telenovela this Thursday and many fans got excited when they found out that Sambulo finally has a girlfriend

Mqhele and Hlomu were couple goals in the past episodes of the show but now Sambulo and Jabu have stolen the viewers' hearts

The viewers of the wife have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the show's latest episodes. Showmax released three more instalments of the telenovela on Thursday morning, 30 December and the fans are going cray-cray.

'The Wife's Sambulo has found love in Jabu's arms.

Source: Instagram

The fans took to to rejoice after finding out that Sambulo has finally found love. He is head-over-heels in love with Jabu and the viewers are here for it.

Peeps have taken to the micro-blogging app to share how happy they are now that they have another favourite couple in the soapie. Mqhele and Hlomu were couple goals in the past episodes of The Wife.

@itsnalediii said:

"Sambulo and jabu are scenes I didn't know I needed to see."

@_KhetheloM wrote:

"Kodwa Sambulo dating Jabu is probably a good intro to when he finally meets Gugu since uJabu gets killed."

@Lethu_Ntuli commented:

"Sambulo deserves this love."

@Hlobeautiful added:

"My heart sank a little when I realised that Naledi has arrived in the form of Jabu. But I must say I’ve been smiling every time Jabu and Sambulo appear, they melt my heart. Awww they are so cute."

