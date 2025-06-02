South Africans are heartbroken after watching a teaser of Presley Chweneyagae's show

The actor tragically passed away while in the middle of shooting his new show, Cobrizi

Watching a teaser of the first episode since his death left many fans shattered and struggling to come to terms with what happened

Fans got to watch the first episode of 'Cobrizi' since Presley Chweneyagae died. Images: presleychweneyagae

It was a sombre moment when fans watched the first episode of Cobrizi since Presley Chweneyagae's tragic death.

Cobrizi teases new episode

In the days following Presley Chweneyagae's passing, fans are still struggling to come to terms with the actor's untimely death.

The former The River star died suddenly on 27 May 2025 at the age of 40, and supporters and industry mates continue to come forward with heartfelt tributes and remember him for his past works.

Mzansi Magic teased a new episode of 'Cobrizi' days after Presley Chweneyagae died. Image: presleychweneyagae

News of his death was followed by his family's statement confirming how he died, later fuelling speculation among curious South Africans who demanded to know "the real reason" Cobra lost his life.

Having recently premiered his new show, Cobrizi, fans will get to watch the first episode since Chweneyagae's death, a bittersweet episode that puts his incredible acting on full display.

Mzansi Magic shared a teaser of the new episode ahead of its premiere:

Here's how fans reacted to the Cobrizi episode

South Africans said it was bittersweet that they'll get to watch Cobrizi in action, even though he's not around anymore.

Fans are heartbroken by the actor's passing, and messages of condolences and farewell flooded the comments section.

sebopye_melluvetra_ said:

"May his soul rest in peace, Tobetsa."

sir.larona was shattered:

"It won't hit the same anymore."

mkhathini_03 wrote:

"Hard to accept, kodwa, we'll watch it."

fikelephifa posted:

"I wonder oyongena ezicsthulweni zakhe uyokwazi nje

Viewers said watching 'Cobrizi' wouldn't be the same anymore. Image: presleychweneyagae

sebopye_melluvetra_ added:

"I still can't believe that he is gone."

noku.e12 responded:

"It's painful to watch now."

precious.ndlovu.12 commented:

"We thank you, Tshedza Pictures, for this. Thank you for bringing us Cobra to our screens every Sunday. We truly appreciate it. It's as if you knew."

smonds.grootboom was shattered:

"'You poverty maniacs,' oh, Mokwepa."

sellohlakoana1 was excited:

"I can't wait to watch it tonight!"

Celebs remember Presley Chweneyagae

In an earlier report, Briefly News reported on several tributes shared by Presley Chweneyagae's industry mates.

Former Generations actress, Winnie Ntshaba, penned an emotional tribute to Chweneyagae, heartbroken that he wouldn't be around to witness his greatness on film.

Zenzo Ngqobe, who played Presley's on-screen buddy, Percy, on The River, shared a throwback picture with his so-called "soul's twin," accompanied by a moving message about the impact the late actor had on his and other people's lives:

"Pres wasn't just my co-star, he was my soul's twin in this journey. His fire burned bright, his laughter shook rooms, and his spirit lifted us all. Now he rests, but he will never be silent in me."

A heartbroken Nokuthula Mavuso, who portrayed Chweneyagae's wife and baby mama on The River, shared a brief reaction to the news, evidently overcome with grief by the loss of her co-star.

