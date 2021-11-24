Connie and Shona Ferguson's baby girl Alicia has revealed that she's landed a new gig

Alicia, fondly known as Ali, announced on Instagram that she's working on Chipper Cash SA App's social media campaign

Despite losing her dad recently to Covid-19 complications, Ali is determined to make her parents proud by getting her own bag

Connie and Shona Ferguson's daughter Ali has bagged a new gig. Ali landed the new gig with the Chipper Cash SA App.

Connie and Shona Ferguson's baby girl, Alicia is working on a social media campaign with a locally produced App. Image: @ali.ferguson

Source: Instagram

She took to social media recently to share her good news. Ali revealed that she's part of the app's social media campaign. She extended an invite to her followers on Instagram to join the campaign.

Ali, who lost her famous dad recently due to Covid-19 complications, posted a snap of her cellphone with a cracked screen protector. She told her followers not to mid her screen but concentrate on the message she was trying to put across. According to ZAlebs, she added:

"I’m so excited to be part of the #chippercashsa campaign - Did you know that you can download @chippercashapp for free and stand a chance to earn R30 in your account to get you started? Asbonge!!!"

Ali's followers took to her comment section on the photo-sharing app and shared their opinions on her post and her phone's screen protector. Check some of the comments below:

paballokgware said:

"Oksalayo we can see motase, anyways lemme download this and add that R30 to my December budget."

ami_smiles wrote:

"Cracked my actual screen two days back. We gonna be twinning for real when I download chipper."

khanyisamasukude3 commented:

"Teacher, please teach me how to."

nickymorero added:

"You'll never go wrong with chippa cash."

Connie Ferguson shares touching video of Shona Ferguson

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson has posted a heartwarming video of her late hubby, Shona Ferguson. The TV producer passed away a few weeks back due to Covid-19 complications.

In the clip, the loving hubby and father was draped in a comfy blanket. He smiled and then burst into laughter when he realised that his boo was filming him. Taking to Instagram, The Queen actress shared that she finds comfort in her late boo's laughter whenever she watches his clips taken when he was still alive.

"There’s something about laughter that is just so therapeutic! Laugh a little, and then a little more!"

Source: Briefly.co.za