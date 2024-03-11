Cassper Nyovest recently partied with his alleged fiancée, Pulane

The couple was spotted together at a club and raised questions among netizens

While Mzansi criticised the rapper for cheating on his baby mama, others pointed at Pulane's apparent baby bump

Cassper Nyovest's rumoured fiancée Pulane raised questions about her large tummy. Images: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest was recently spotted at the club with his alleged fiancée, Pulane. The couple appeared uncomfortable while Mzansi pointed out and questioned Pulane's apparent baby bump.

Cassper Nyovest parties with alleged fiancée

Our boy Cassper Nyovest has not only hogged the headlines for his born-again revelations but also over his secret relationship.

Briefly News reported that the rapper had been dating a lady named Pulane, who, according to several reports, was his childhood friend.

Despite not going public about their relationship, the couple has been spotted on several occasions, from the rapper's extravagant all-white party to a recent club celebration following Black Coffee's housewarming.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a video an attendee snuck of the couple seated next to each other appearing visibly uncomfortable, with Pulane sporting a larger-than-usual belly:

Mzansi weighs in on Cassper Nyovest and Pulane's video

Netizens dragged Cassper for doing his baby mama dirty:

Davidzaga_ said:

"He found God after cheating and betraying his baby mama."

ItsYourGirlVoni wrote:

"They will give you a baby and go on to live their best life with someone who doesn't have a baby!"

Vuyiswa_Msweli posted:

"He found God after cheating on Thobeka!"

GrayHope4 responded:

"The chemistry is not make sure."

Meanwhile, some netizens were suspicious of Pulane's belly:

leliibaby asked:

"Why does she look pregnant?"

realchristeane said:

"A whole pregnant woman in the club."

pearlypearlEne was stunned:

"The girl is definitely pregnant and why is she at a club while pregnant?"

Candicedept was curious:

"Wife to be already preggos?"

Cassper Nyovest gives half-hearted perfomance

In more Cassper Nyovest updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper's underwhelming performance at the ANC manifesto.

Mzansi was left scratching their heads at Cass' half-hearted show, where some claimed that he felt guilty for performing for the ANC.

