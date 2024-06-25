Mpumalanga's Education MEC has rubbished claims that she tried to influence the appointment of service providers

The EFF accused Cathy Dlamini of instructing the department's management to cancel tenders that were issued before her appointment

Dlamini said the EFF's allegation was false and explained that she met with senior officials to get a report on a range of departmental issues

Mpumalanga's Education MEC Cathy Dlamini rubbished claims made by the EFF's Collen Sedibe that she tried to interfere with the tender process. Images: @edwardkolobe and @anc_mpumalanga

Mpumalanga's Education MEC Cathy Dlamini has refuted claims that she tried to influence the appointment of service providers three days after taking up her position.

Mpumalanga MEC accused of tender interference

The EFF's Mpumalanga leader alleged that the organisation had evidence that Dlamini instructed the department's senior officials on 21 June 2024 to cancel all the tenders that were appointed before her arrival.

Collen Sedibe told Briefly News that his party would write to Premier Mandla Ndlovu and request him to recall Dlamini. Sedibe said the EFF would also write to the Public Protector to act on the allegation:

“…failing which, the EFF will escalate the matter with other relevant authorities and open a case of corruption against the MEC.”

Dlamini told Briefly News that she met with the management team for a briefing on the progress on various departmental matters where the supply chain was one of the sectors discussed. The MEC reiterated that the claims were false:

“EFF members have got all the rights to write to us as a department or ask me as an MEC if there are things they don’t understand. I could have responded to them and given them a true picture. I want to say clearly, there is no such a thing.”

Mzansi split on EFF's accusation against Cathy Dlamini

Some social media users believed there was truth to the EFF's claim, while others thought the party was off the mark.

@TshilidziTuwan1 said:

“They've started again... It's so clear that they don't have any appetite to put citizens in their confidence.”

@Bigd44107802D wondered:

“Why don't the eff keep quit 9%ers.”

RSA Citizen commented:

“Let the looting begin.”

Charl-Bradford Stringer advised:

“They keep on saying like Zuma of evidence as blackmail tactic. If they have evidence of any ILLEGAL activities, then they must report it to the police; otherwise, holding such evidence makes them access to the crime.”

Mondli Mbatha stated:

“Wow! Rubbish EFF is crazy.”

