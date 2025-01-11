Biri Marung hitmaker Tebogo G has announced that he's recording a song with Sello Sebotsane

The 20-year-old musician made the announcement on his Instagram account on Saturday, 11 January

South Africans took to his social media account to respond to the videos of the musician and actor together

Tebogo G has announced a new song with actor Sello Sebotsane: Images @tebogomashego and @sellosebotsane

Source: Instagram

Biri Marung hitmaker Tebogo G has announced that he's working on a new hit song with Scandal! actor Sello Sebotsane.

This comes after the talented actor trending on social media for his hilarious TikTok videos this week.

Sebotsane's viral videos show him singing popular house music with a towel wrapped on his head.

The amapiano musician took to his Instagram on Saturday, 11 January to share a video of himself and the actor in a club hanging out. He also shared a video of them in the studio and captioned the video:

"We have a problem in South Africa. New hit coming soon."

The amapiano artist also thanked DJ Maphorisa this week for everything he's done for him.

South Africans are looking forward to the young musician and the actor's upcoming track.

South Africans react to Tebogo G's video

@straussy_xx said:

"I mean he's enjoying his last days."

@allhail_rover replied:

"Please release my guy."

Burkzin_012:

"Another song of the year. Bo Martha lebo Maria!"

@drillwarlord said:

"Bless majita for the beautiful music."

Ndunaa_ replied:

"Imagine his voice on a Kabza song."

@GeorgeThabang wrote:

"What I appreciate is that they understand him."

TsekoMcoach said:

"New amapiano artist."

@lu_vuyoo89 replied:

"Superstar gakere gatwe!"

@aerolife said:

"Congratulations boi boi."

ladyrose21012 said:

"Congratulations boyza. Well deserved. God is good all the time."

Sello Sebotsane goes viral

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this January that some South Africans are concerned about actor Sello Sebotsane's mental health.

Sebotsane mentioned that he is depressed and on medication in his videos and captioned one of his videos with the words "Help".

"Apparently I am sick. I am depressed," he says.

The content creator and popular actor has thanked his followers for the love and the hate. He also states that he's just spreading some love and positivity.

