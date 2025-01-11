Fan-favourite actor Jerome Du Plooy discusses his character as Craig in SABC1's soapie Skeem Saam

The actor who plays a gangster in the educational soapie reveals that returning to the show is a dream come true

Fans of the actor and viewers of the show took to social media this week to praise his performance

Actor Jerome Du Plooy says returning to 'Skeem Saam' is a dream come true. Image: @tvblogsbymlu

Source: Twitter

Well-known actor Jerome Du Plooy has returned to his role as a criminal mastermind, Craig in SABC1's soapie Skeem Saam. Du Plooy made his debut on Tuesday, 7 January 2025 and stars opposite Cedric Fourie, who plays businessman Lehasa Maphosa.

The actor also stars alongside Malibongwe Mdwaba plays a quiet and dangerous criminal, Shongwe.

Du Plooy reveals to the Daily Sun that returning to Skeem Saam is a dream come true and he's grateful to be on the show.

“Craig has always been a boss. Now, he's behind four corners. He's a leader of the Steppers, who are rivals with another gang. There is just one thing that he wants, which is the kitchen, and once he gets that, he will run the whole prison," says the actor about his character.

Entertainment blogger Mlu recently shared Du Plooy's character on social media.

Soapie viewers react to his character

@princekmentor replied:

"How excited am I to see the Craig character again on Skeem Saam?"

@HerdsThemi wrote:

"Yho, I don't wanna be Lehasa right now. Sikes kamo Craig iyhoo (Sikes this side, Craig another side). Not Slimdope confusing Lehasa with all three languages at the same time."

@IreneJayride wrote:

"Craig must just silence Pavarotti for Lehasa."

@IreneJayride said:

"Craig should just forward his invoice to me so he can protect Lehasa. I'm willing to pay."

@iam_morwa responded:

"Whoever cast Craig Klaasen on #SkeemSaam was spot on."

@AbigailMuf33411 said:

"Ay these prison scenes and this Craig guy is doing too much."

@CeeNkuna wrote:

"Craig is really a character. I always enjoy his scenes all the time. You are doing the most family. This broer is dope and masters every role he plays."

@RMatlia wrote:

"#SkeemSaam Craig is multitalented and multilingual."

More actors join Skeem Saam

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that award-winning actor Warren Masemola has joined Skeem Saam.

The legendary actor plays the character of Gopane, a Turfloop resident who moved to Johannesburg to work as a taxi driver. Masemola's character returned to Turfloop to search for his son, Smaki.

