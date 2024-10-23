Veteran actor Warren Masemola has been announced as the newest addition to the Skeem Saam cast

Warren Masemola's character has been revealed as Gopane, who was born in Turfloop and is a taxi driver

Viewers are super excited about this, saying his addition to the show is long overdue and that he would be a great fit

Warren Masemola is now the newest addition to 'Skeem Saam'. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Skeem Saam has a new addition, and it is none other than veteran actor Warren Masemola.

All about Warren's role on Skeem Saam

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced that Warren Masemola will join Skeem Saam as Gopane. The man is originally from Turfloop, but he left the township to go to the bustling city of Johannesburg to become a taxi driver.

@PhilMphela reported:

"Masemola plays the character of ‘Gopane’ — a Turfloop native who moved to Johannesburg to work as a taxi driver but suddenly turns up a few months after his son, Smaki, mysteriously goes missing."

Mzansi reacts to Warren's new role

Skeem Saam viewers are super amped about this, and people are saying his addition to the show is long overdue.

@ZikhaliBandile stated:

"I don't like how Skeem Saam brings up these top actors lately. At first it was Sello Maake and now its Warren. Skeem Saam doesn't need these already established actors, it just needs to create raw talent (Youth) since it is a youth based show. These actors spoils the show."

@Sharyberry_M said:

"I needed a reason to stop watching Scandal and this will be a good reason to watch something else ❤️"

@username_77879 remarked:

"I know am gonna cry seeing him for the first time😭"

@emily_teffoME exclaimed:

"Ive always known skeem saam as a soapie that introduces new characters onscreen, mostly more of em act on radio dramas and they kinda disappointed. The goat himself 💯💯 atleast we gonna wrap up the Smaki storyline cause ke kgale bathong #SkeemSaam."

@DjukaMatauri joked:

"Let me guess he's goimg to be a thug character lol."

@Rahbow3Rahbow shared:

"This is gonna be good, can't wait 🔥🔥🔥"

@MsunukaRacism gushed:

"Now I can watch Skeem Saam. Why did they take this long to cast him though."

@dinnydeethulo added:

"Ohh they are cooking with this new cast. Might go back to watching."

@Islamic_hub_2 relayed:

"Exciting casting news! Warren addition sounds intriguing, especially with his character's mysterious backstory surrounding his missing son."

@Tumi14300836 replied:

"The drama that we are about to unfold is about to be interesting. The panic in Paxton can't for wait #SkeemSaam."

