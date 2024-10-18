South Africans could not stop raving about Vele Manenje's top-tier acting, and they gave her flowers

Maneje stars on Skeem Saam as Tobias', played by Sicelo Buthelezi, mother, and they delivered

She explained that they were briefed prior to shooting the scenes, and they knew that they had to approach the storyline with sensitivity

Skeem Saam viewers were brought to tears after Vele Manenje brought nothing but heart to her recent performances. The actress was praised for her authentic acting.

Vele on preparing for rape storyline with Sicelo

TV presenter and actress Vele Manenje joined Skeem Saam to play Evelyn, Tobias' mother, alongside Sicelo Buthelezi. Tobias was convicted of rape and received 15 years in prison for raping Ntswaki.

Her reaction to seeing her so getting thrown into jail was one for the books. On Instagram, Vele spoke about how she and Sicelo were tasked with the heavy duty of approaching the storyline with sensitivity.

"While we are careful how we approach it in order to tell this story on behalf of all the parents that have been in this situation and all the men that have suffered to the misfortune of not understanding CONSENT. We had to interrogate it from a mother and son perspective as a unit and as individuals."

She noted the positive responses they received and the much-needed conversation which was sparked on social media.

"I just want to take this moment to show gratitude for how our efforts have been received. It has not been an easy journey at all."

Mzansi gives Vele her flowers

This is how some people reacted.

mogaupm

"Look, your performance scared me😐 I was shook!🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️"

nicksoulworld

"@vele_manenje, the world will know your name 👏🏾"

didintle_khunou

"You’re a powerhouse, Vele! This storyline has been so deep! You guys killed it, all of you."

exquisitedeluxecakes

"You gave us the content we paid for. It was so real."

portiam75

"You deserve an Emmy for your performance on Skeem Saam top tier acting level. Beautiful work."

Skeem Saam ratings drop

In a previous report from Briefly News, Skeem Saam's viewership dropped drastically by 440,000 in September 2024 compared to August's 4.3 million viewers.

Viewers blamed the decline on the show's current storyline, which they found hard to follow and lacking popular characters like Lehasa.

