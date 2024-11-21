Vocalist Tebogo G Mashego made headlines on social media regarding his verse on Biri Marung

The young vocalist trended after a video of him recording his verse on the hit song Biri Marung before it went viral

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the video on social media

Tebogo G recording his verse in studio goes viral. Image: @tebogogmashego

The South African Amapiano vocalist Tebogo G Mashego became the talk of the town after a hilarious video of him recording his verse on the hit song Biri Marung before the song went viral.

The video of Tebogo G in the studio recording the Amapiano song, Biri Marung, was posted by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page.

The video was captioned:

"A look at Tebogo G. Mashego initially recording his verse for 'Biri Marung'."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Tebogo G's video

Shortly after the video was on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to it. Here's what they had to say:

@Kong_Fuzi_cn commented:

"We laughed as a country Kodwa today it’s playing everywhere."

@Sheltonramz said:

"Me after skipping his part and listening to only foca and Scott."

@nashmenemene responded:

"The Producer was even laughing, not knowing they were recording a song that would be a 2024 December hit."

@thabelomaanda replied:

"The outcome was much better than expected."

@JaanHendrix wrote:

"That guy's verse destroyed that song, maybe Cassper would’ve been perfect for that verse, or they should've just kept it with Foca and Maphuma."

@TMNLMNKRL commented:

"Everyone laughed."

@lenyasalaafrica tweeted:

"Focalistic saved that song, shem. All I knew was “cash contant hong”. I just listened to the whole song now, I didn’t know this was part of it."

