The ANC hired DJ Maphorisa to entertain attendees at their birthday celebration, which took place in Cape Town

The ruling party in South Africa was celebrating their 13th anniversary as a political party in Khayelitsha on 11 January 2025

People shared their thoughts after seeing a video of the performance that DJ Maphorisa put on for supporters of the party

DJ Maphorisa took to the stage to celebrate the ANC at the Mandela Park Stadium in Khayelitsha. The amapiano DJ performed one of his biggest hits in 2024 with Tebogo G, which took over social media.

DJ Maphorisa celebrated ANC's 113th birthday by performing 'Biri Marung' for supporters. Image: Aaron J. Thornton

Source: Getty Images

The clip of his performance at the ANC event made rounds on social media. Many people reviewed what they thought of the show DJ Maphorisa put on.

DJ Maphorisa performs for the ANC

Biri Marung by DJ Maphorisa and others caused a lot of excitement at the ANC's birthday celebration. The musician busted some moves in a video while performing for an elated crowd. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA rates DJ Maphorisa

Many people shared their criticisms of the short snippet of his performance. Viewers did not hold back with their honest takes on the DJ.

Many considered Maphorisa's booking fee and what it could have been used for. Briefly News reported that the DJ charges R75 000. Read the comments about DJ Maphorisa below:

@GI_Irvin remarked:

"I hope he got paid 😂 because heyi👀"

@tumelo_br said:

"The piano is even noisy for me for that set-up.Ashes to ashes! It is finished, that thing!"

@MusaMzilikazi complained:

"R150K gone 😫"

Mfazi KaGoolam 💁🏽‍♀️

@PreshaGoolam commented:

"Beautiful performance by Phori and his partners. Never disappoints. 🖤"

@princefabiawa wrote:

"Hiring this artist is so unnecessary, they could have used that money for better use. "

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small compete for the same awards

Briefly News previously reported that Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa are competing against each other at the upcoming Trace Awards.

As fans and musicians count down to the annual Trace Awards, supporters were left confused about who to support.

Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, two of the country's biggest and most-loved DJs/ producers, are going head-to-head after being nominated in the same categories.

Source: Briefly News