The South African hip hop rapper Blxckie has decided to jump in on Amapiano recently

His verse on the new upcoming song featuring DJ Maphorisa and Scotts Maphuma was previewed on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Blxckie's verse

Blxckie jumps in on Amapiano. Image: @blxckie_/@djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

The South African hip hop rapper Blxckie stuns fans as he ventures into a new music genre.

Blxckie's verse on new DJ Maphorisa song goes viral

It's a new year, and it seems like the South African rapper and singer Blxckie decided to try out a new genre - Amapiano.

Recently, a video of DJ Maphorisa and Scotts Maphuma previewing Blxckie's verse on their new upcoming song went viral on social media after an online user @PianoConnectSA shared it on their Twitter (X) page.

The clip was captioned:

"Blxckie’s verse on the new amapiano song being cooked in studio."

SA reacts to the preview of Blxckie's verse

Shortly after the video of Blxckie's verse being previewed was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the upcoming song. Here's what they had to say:

@Zumas_Intellect wrote:

"So these guys are doing Phoris dance moves, in Phoris house, eating Phoris food? Ya'll don't learn."

@MAPHATHA4 said:

"Good thing we listen to this song's drunk, no creativity and going to the studio every day ai ngeke, that's why this music doesn't last ai."

@Bongani_Wale commented:

"Maphorisa is too old to wear pants like someone who doesn't bathe. Wow this guy."

@katglobalken responded:

"This movement is here forever, I’m telling you. The gents celebrate each other even in each other’s absence. Kubo ma Grootman."

@Loud_Mouth_Nam replied:

"That verse belongs to Maphorisa."

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small compete for awards

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small's nominations at the Trace Awards.

The pair are competing in the same categories, and fans have already declared which Scorpion King deserved to win between the two:

kaylowdsi said:

"Kabza De Small, based on that Isimo album alone nje."

Source: Briefly News