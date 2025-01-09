Mbuso Khoza shared a 2017 throwback picture with the late Hugh Masekela, recalling the Jazz icon’s visit to KZN to discuss the history of Ukuhuba

Stars like Thandiswa Mazwai have also paid tribute to Bra Hugh, visiting his gravesite for the first time since his 2018 burial

Fans praised Khoza for honouring Masekela’s legacy and celebrated the late musician’s impact during apartheid and beyond

Mbuso Khoza recently dug deep in his archives for a throwback picture with the late iconic Hugh Masekela. The celebrated actor and musician showed some love to the late star.

Bra Hugh Masekela may be gone, but his memory and legacy live on forever. The star has been remembered by several South African artists who looked up to him and hope to follow in his footsteps.

Stars like Bongo Maffin lead singer Thandiswa Mazwai have remembered the late Jazz icon. Thandiswa also revealed that she visited Hugh Masekela's final resting place in Westpark Cemetary and sat for over an hour. She also shared that it was her first time visiting the gravesite since Bra Hugh's burial in 2018.

Taking to his X page, Umkhokha: The Curse star Mbuso Khoza shared a throwback picture of the time the iconic Jazz star visited KZN in 2017. He wrote:

"This legend came to KZN to discuss the his of Ukuhuba in 2017. Photo cred Headroom studio."

Fans react to Mbuso Khoza's post

Social media users praised Mbuso Khoza for keeping Bra Hugh Masekela's memory alive. Many also gave the jazz icon his flowers for the impact he made in the world through his music.

@NdabeLit said:

"Legendary stuff."

@mamakhe01 wrote:

"What an archive Mkhathini 🫡"

@IXhoko said:

"A man that told the world how SA was during dark days of apartheid."

@NkanyiG added:

"Bra Hugh. May he rest in peace."

@AzilileOnce noted:

"Legendary 🙏🏽♥️"

