Janusz Walus has shown no remorse or regret during an interview with eNCA about why he murdered Chris Hani

The Polish immigrant claims that he acted alone and never spoke to any African National Congress members

South Africans questioned what the point of the interview was when it revealed nothing they didn't know

Janusz Walus has sparked outrage online after showing no remorse for murdering Chris Hani. Image: Walter Dhladhla

Source: Getty Images

Janusz Walus has caused outrage online after claiming to have no regrets about killing Chris Hani.

The Polish immigrant shot dead the SA Communist Party (SACP) general secretary on 10 April 1993 in the driveway of his Boksburg home.

Speaking exclusively to eNCA’s Annika Larsen, Walus stated that he acted alone and would do it again if there was some chance it would have stopped the country’s transition to democracy.

"If there was any hope of stopping what happened, I would do it again," he said, while showing no remorse.

African National Congress (ANC) weren’t involved in killing

Conspiracy theories have done the rounds since Hani’s passing, with some speculating that ANC members had something to do with it.

Walus denied this, saying he never met with anyone from the ANC, National Party or security forces before the shooting. He added that the only person he was in contact with was Clive Derby-Lewis. Derby-Lewis provided him with the murder weapon. Walus added that he was fairly certain that Derby-Lewis masterminded the murder.

"I don't know about Clive, but from my side there was no involvement of security forces, there was no involvement from ANC or PAC and whatever. I don't know what secrets Clive took with him when he left this world,” he said.

He added that he was sure Derby-Lewis would never have cooperated with anybody from the ANC because it would have been regarded as treason.

Walus spent almost three decades behind bars for the murder before he was given parole in November 2021. After he was officially deported back to Poland, the South African government confirmed that it would open an inquest into Hani's death.

South Africans furious with the interview

The interview caused outrage on social media, with some questioning what the point was when Walus didn’t name any names. They were also outraged that he showed no remorse.

Sandiso Sorgo Tafeni asked:

“How did he get parole because he's not even remorseful? He is not rehabilitated at all.”

Sbu Yako questioned:

“What was the point of this interview? He still didn't tell us the why and he still refused to name those who were involved, and we all know he wasn't in this alone. He didn't tell us anything we didn't already know, not that it would change anything. So, what was the purpose of this waste of time?”

Celeste Zenande said:

“This was no confession. The only thing the interview did was to pour salt into our wounds. The guy clearly doesn't regret any of his actions. The fact that he said, given a chance, he would do it again made me angry. eNCA just gave him airtime to undermine us as blacks even further.”

Xolelwa Xolie asked:

“What I don't understand is how he got parole. I mean, showing remorse and regret for your wrongdoings is part of the process, right? Wasn't he serving a life sentence?”

Roland Ludick said:

“Nothing new here. Just a waste of airtime.”

Gregory Dlamini added:

“This guy was not supposed to be released, should have spent the rest of his life in prison. Our justice system continues to fail us. The guy is not even remorseful.

Nomsa Msani stated:

“It must have been hard for Hani's family to watch his killer saying he doesn't regret killing him😔.”

Sandile Sanza Tyhulu added:

“This guy didn't tell us the truth for 30 years and now you expect him to say it.”

Tshepo Modikoane Mehlape said:

“He's a monster. No remorse whatsoever. He said he would do it again if he had to. How did this guy get parole☹️?”

Walus to be deported to Poland

In a realted article, Hani's murderer Walus was deported back to Poland on 6 December 2024.

Briefly News reported that the convicted murdered spent almost three decades behind bars for murder.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber confirmed that the Polish embassy would cover the costs of the depotation.

Source: Briefly News