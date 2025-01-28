uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela defended Jacob Zuma amid claims that he met with Clive Derby-Lewis

Janusz Waluś, the man found guilty of murdering Chris Hani, claimed Zuma met with Derby-Lewis, his co-conspirator in the murder

South Africans questioned why the former president refused to explain why he met with the man who planned to have Hani assassinated

The MK Party stated that Jacob Zuma does not have to explain why he met with Clive Derby-Lewis. Image: Walter Dhladhla/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Jacob Zuma does not have to explain to anyone why he met with Clive Derby-Lewis, one of the men involved in the murder of Chris Hani.

This was stated by uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela, who addressed the explosive claim about the former president’s meeting with Derby-Lewis.

Polish immigrant Janusz Waluś revealed in an interview with eNCA’s Annika Larson that Zuma had met with Derby-Lewis in prison.

MK Party not concerned by Walus’ claims

Waluś's interview about Hani’s murder sparked discussions after he claimed that Zuma had met with his co-conspirator. Waluś and Derby-Lewis were jailed for the 1993 murder of the South African Communist Party’s (SACP) General Secretary.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Derby-Lewis passed away in 2016, while Waluś' spent almost three decades in jail before he was granted parole in 2022.

“I know that Jacob Zuma visited Clive. I don’t know what he wanted, but he was very positively discussed. It looked like he was going to help us somehow, and I don’t know why, but finally, nothing came out of it,” he said.

MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela defended Jacob Zuma's saying there were many sensitive issues the former president couldn't discuss. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

Appearing on Newzroom Afrika on 27 January, Ndhlela stated that the former president owed no one an explanation.

“The president doesn’t have to explain himself if he doesn't need to. It could be there are sensitive issues that maybe could lead to other matters that are not required to come out naturally,” Ndhlela noted.

He added that being a president was a difficult position because of the number of secrets you have to keep, saying that they could not just ask Zuma what the meeting was about when he’s had so many other meetings as well.

Social media questions Zuma’s involvement

South Africans weighed in on the comments, with many suspecting that Zuma was more involved in the murder than originally believed.

Carl Fouche' Maritz said:

“The reason why the ANC keeps handling Zuma with velvet gloves, and he keeps threatening that one day he will talk, is that he was one of the conspirators and there were others. No doubt they are sitting in Parliament as we speak. Back then, the last thing the future incumbent ANC faction wanted was a moral leader in their midst.”

Jack Mthethwa added:

“Zuma is a criminal. I've been saying it.”

Lawulentaba Sukwini stated:

“He has always been a sellout. I'm glad this came out before the 2026 local elections. We will punish him there👍.”

Lulama Ntshephe said:

“Never seen such arrogance. Something is fishy.”

PJ Kelly added:

“Skeletons rattling in the closet🤣.”

Kelly Mahone stated:

“Zuma must not hide. He must explain to the nation why he visited Clive Derby-Lewis. He knows something about Chris Hani’s death.”

Michael Manpisce added:

“Something fishy going on.”

Marie Smit said.

“No Zuma. If you don’t speak up, then you have something to hide.”

Government to open inquest into Hani's death

In a related article, Paul Mashatile confirmed that the government would open an inquest into Chris Hani's death.

Briefly News reported that the Deputy President's statement led to many questioning why it was only happening now.

Hani, the former South African Communist Party leader was shot dead in 1993 by Polish national Janusz Waluś.

Source: Briefly News