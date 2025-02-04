The controversial Nota Baloyi recently weighed in on the South African singer Zonke Dikana's booking

The music executive shared that the R400K booking fee she charges is not that she needs it, it is just to chase promoters away

Nota revealed this during his sit-down podcast interview with the Mofaya founder, DJ Sbu

Nota Baloyi opened up about Zonke's booking fee.

Source: Getty Images

The South African controversial music executive Nota Nhlamulo Baloyi recently opened up about the booking fee of the talented and multi-award-winning singer and songwriter Zonke Dikana.

Earlier on, an online user @ThisIsColbert shared a short clip of a sit-down podcast interview of Nota and the controversial Mofaya founder DJ Sbu, speaking about Dikana's booking fee.

Nota shared that most of the time, the singer will charge R400K, and it is not that she wants it but just to chase you as a person who wants to book her.

He said:

"When Zonke says she wants R400k for a booking she doesn’t really want the R400k — it’s her way of saying 'go away.' And when someone actually says here's the money you want she gets disappointed."

Netizens react to Nota's views

Shortly after the music executive shared his view on the singer who recently was searching for new backup singers, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Obakeng_Mok said:

"Zonke is a top tier artist in SA brada."

@MazwiZuma responded:

"But Nota is such a smart guy…"

@Fifi22594635 replied:

"I keep on reminding people that Zonke is a Legend, let's respect her."

@PhreshM commented:

"She’s actually the highest-paid live performing musician in the country!"

@MaliwaNino wrote:

"They are not factoring in the audience each artist catering to. Zonke caters to a different tax bracket."

It was alleged that Zonke Dikana's charges an expensive booking fee.

Source: Getty Images

Zonke's R18 million tax drama

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zonke ran into trouble with the taxman as she was said to owe SARS R18 million in taxes. This was however caused by the SARS team struggling to contact her regarding the missed payments.

"She has been paying her taxes, but some details slipped through the cracks, and she defaulted," a team member said. They further added that this often happens with artists because they get paid via gigs.

