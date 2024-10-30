‘Tonight’ Singer Zonke Dikana Faces R18 Million Tax Debt After Allegedly Defaulting on Payments
- Zonke Dikana allegedly owes SARS R18 million in unpaid taxes after some tax payments were missed due to administrative oversights
- Despite consistently paying taxes, the singer reportedly defaulted on certain payments, standard for self-employed artists working per gig
- Zonke's legal team has intervened, arranging a repayment plan, and she is currently paying off the debt in instalments
Zonke Dikana has added to the long list of South African celebrities who have been accused of owing the South African Revenue Authority (SARS).
Zonke allegedly owes SARS R18 million
Best Days Of My Life hitmaker Zonke Dikana has allegedly landed in hot water from the taxman. The singer, who has been in the industry for years, allegedly defaulted her tax payments.
A source close to the star revealed to ZiMoja that documents from the SA Revenue Authority revealed that Zonke has always been paying her taxes, but some details slipped through the cracks, and she missed some payments.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
"She has been paying her taxes, but some details slipped through the cracks, and she defaulted. This sort of thing can easily happen to artists because they are self-employed and get paid for gigs per invoice."
Zonke Dikana's legal team steps in
The singer's legal team and accountants have reportedly already stepped in and discussed payment terms. The famous singer is reportedly already paying off her debt in installments.
The source added that the issue was not due to defaulting but rather that the tax authorities struggled to contact her, leading to accumulated charges. Zonke is now handling the situation with her legal team and accountants.
Makhadzi explains why she struggled with SARS
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi has opened up about her ongoing problems with SARS. The singer, who revealed that she owes the tax man, shared a video explaining how she got knee-deep in debt.
Makhadzi is among the many artists who have had to deal with SARS. The star recently shared that she has financial problems and even had to borrow money from a loan shark to attend the BET Awards in America.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.