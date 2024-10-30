Zonke Dikana allegedly owes SARS R18 million in unpaid taxes after some tax payments were missed due to administrative oversights

Despite consistently paying taxes, the singer reportedly defaulted on certain payments, standard for self-employed artists working per gig

Zonke's legal team has intervened, arranging a repayment plan, and she is currently paying off the debt in instalments

Zonke Dikana has added to the long list of South African celebrities who have been accused of owing the South African Revenue Authority (SARS).

‘Tonight’ singer Zonke Dikana is allegedly owing R18 million. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images and @zonkemusic

Zonke allegedly owes SARS R18 million

Best Days Of My Life hitmaker Zonke Dikana has allegedly landed in hot water from the taxman. The singer, who has been in the industry for years, allegedly defaulted her tax payments.

A source close to the star revealed to ZiMoja that documents from the SA Revenue Authority revealed that Zonke has always been paying her taxes, but some details slipped through the cracks, and she missed some payments.

"She has been paying her taxes, but some details slipped through the cracks, and she defaulted. This sort of thing can easily happen to artists because they are self-employed and get paid for gigs per invoice."

Zonke Dikana's legal team steps in

The singer's legal team and accountants have reportedly already stepped in and discussed payment terms. The famous singer is reportedly already paying off her debt in installments.

The source added that the issue was not due to defaulting but rather that the tax authorities struggled to contact her, leading to accumulated charges. Zonke is now handling the situation with her legal team and accountants.

Makhadzi explains why she struggled with SARS

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi has opened up about her ongoing problems with SARS. The singer, who revealed that she owes the tax man, shared a video explaining how she got knee-deep in debt.

Makhadzi is among the many artists who have had to deal with SARS. The star recently shared that she has financial problems and even had to borrow money from a loan shark to attend the BET Awards in America.

