Singer Zonke Dikana is looking for new talent to join her team after announcing that she needs backup singers

Zonke took to social media and announced that the audition process had begun and she shared further details

Just recently, DJ Thuli Phongolo announced that she had forked out a fortune just to book Zonke Dikana for her 31st birthday party

Zonke Dikana is in search for backup singers. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

South African singer Zonke is in search of new talented singers to join her team.

Audition details to join Zonke's team

Afro-soul singer Zonke Dikana, who is also a qualified pilot, took to Instagram recently to announce that she is on the lookout for backup singers.

Zonke encouraged her legions of fans who have the talent to audition as she shared further details about the process.

Hopefuls can make their way to her studios at Louis Botha Avenue in Rouxville on Wednesday 29 January. She also listed three songs that singers need to prepare when heading to the auditions.

Check out the full details on the below Instagram post:

Thuli Phongolo on Zonke's high booking fees

If there was any question about Zonke Dikana's booking fee, Thuli Phongolo provided the details. The DJ and former actress revealed that when she wanted to book her, she had to empty her bank account.

Thuli P joked and said she had to almost go as far as robbing a bank just to be able to afford her.

“The fact that I have to rob a bank to book Zonke for my birthday makes me sad! Next year, I’m closing my eyes!" she exclaimed.

Zonke's R18 million tax drama

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zonke ran into trouble with the taxman as she was said to owe SARS R18 million in taxes. This was however caused by the SARS team struggling to contact her regarding the missed payments.

"She has been paying her taxes, but some details slipped through the cracks, and she defaulted," a team member said. They further added that this often happens with artists because they get paid via gigs.

It was however reported that Zonke's team intervened, and made arrangements for monthly instalments.

